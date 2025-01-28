King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy added to UFC 313 in Las Vegas
One of the toughest veterans in MMA will give a rising talent the chance to prove himself at UFC 313 when King Green takes on Mauricio Ruffy.
Green and Ruffy have agreed to meet at the March 8 pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two people with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie of the booking Monday night following an initial report from MMA Mania. The people requested anonymity since the UFC has yet to make an announcement.
Green (32-16-1 MMA, 13-11-1 UFC) tangled with a rising star in his most recent bout last year. In July, Green was submitted by Paddy Pimblett in the first round of their lightweight bout at UFC 304. Green, 38, has lost two of his past three bouts.
Ruffy (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) will be making just his third UFC appearance since earning a contract through Dana White's Contender Series in October 2023. Ruffy, 28, beat Jamie Mullarkey with a flying knee and punches in his UFC debut and most recently claimed a unanimous decision against James Llontop last November.
More UFC!
UFC's Michael Chandler says Paddy Pimblett 'definitely a possibility' next
Virna Jandiroba, Yan Xiaonan set for UFC 314 clash of contenders
Daniel Cormier: Sean O'Malley 'screwed' if he loses to UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili again
Charles Oliveira claims UFC was 'straight up disrespectful' before Justin Gaethje title fight
With the addition, here is the updated UFC 313 lineup:
Champ Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for light heavyweight title
Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Amanda Lemos
Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto
Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos
Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono
Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino
King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 313.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy added to UFC 313 in Las Vegas