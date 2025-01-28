King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy added to UFC 313 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bobby Green and Jim Miller exchange strikes during their lightweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

One of the toughest veterans in MMA will give a rising talent the chance to prove himself at UFC 313 when King Green takes on Mauricio Ruffy.

Green and Ruffy have agreed to meet at the March 8 pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two people with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie of the booking Monday night following an initial report from MMA Mania. The people requested anonymity since the UFC has yet to make an announcement.

Green (32-16-1 MMA, 13-11-1 UFC) tangled with a rising star in his most recent bout last year. In July, Green was submitted by Paddy Pimblett in the first round of their lightweight bout at UFC 304. Green, 38, has lost two of his past three bouts.

Ruffy (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) will be making just his third UFC appearance since earning a contract through Dana White's Contender Series in October 2023. Ruffy, 28, beat Jamie Mullarkey with a flying knee and punches in his UFC debut and most recently claimed a unanimous decision against James Llontop last November.

More UFC!

UFC's Michael Chandler says Paddy Pimblett 'definitely a possibility' next

Virna Jandiroba, Yan Xiaonan set for UFC 314 clash of contenders

Daniel Cormier: Sean O'Malley 'screwed' if he loses to UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili again

Charles Oliveira claims UFC was 'straight up disrespectful' before Justin Gaethje title fight

With the addition, here is the updated UFC 313 lineup:

Champ Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for light heavyweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Amanda Lemos

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto

Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos

Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono

Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos

Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 313.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy added to UFC 313 in Las Vegas