King Charles Addresses Cancer Concerns During Surprise Easter Walkabout: 'I'm Doing My Best'

King Charles is keeping a positive outlook amid his cancer treatment.

On Sunday, the King and Queen Camilla briefly greeted members of the public following the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the monarch commented on his health.

"Get well soon, Your Majesty," one woman said in a video shared to X by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, prompting King Charles to reply, "I'm doing my best!"

The King, 75, and Queen, 76, having a mini walkabout following the church service came as a surprise. In addition to greeting members of the public not being a traditional part of the royal family's Easter outing, doctors have advised the monarch to limit the number of people he comes in contact with while undergoing treatment for cancer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sat apart from other members of the royal family for the Easter service, and the royal couple also did not attend a reception or host a private family lunch following the service.

Since the palace announced his diagnosis on Feb. 5, the monarch postponed public-facing duties while continuing to work behind the scenes and hosting small audiences.

The King seemed to be in good spirits while mingling with the public on Sunday. A royal source tells PEOPLE he is "progressing well" in his treatment and there is an "amplified confidence" amid the sophisticated treatment receiving.

"He is positive, the doctors are optimistic," the source says.

The King and Queen were joined by a slimmed-down contingent at the Easter Mattins Service. All three of the monarch's siblings attended the mass: Prince Andrew with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward with his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James, Earl of Wessex, 16. Edward and Sophie’s 20-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, might have missed the family event as she continues her studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland (Kate Middleton and Prince William's alma mater).

While the Easter church service was expected to be smaller-scale to heed medical advice amid the King’s cancer treatment, the outing was lower-key without the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The family of five did not attend following Princess Kate's public announcement about her cancer diagnosis on March 22, just nine days before Easter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales likely spent the holiday weekend privately at home with their kids after Princess Kate revealed that she was receiving "preventative chemotherapy" after tests following her abdominal surgery in January "found cancer had been present." The Princess of Wales, 42, said that she and her husband took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis and asked for space as she focused on recovery.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales said towards the end of her personal video message, filmed on March 20 in the garden of Windsor Castle.



