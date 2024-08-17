Kiner-Falefa collects 3 hits as the Pirates beat the sliding Mariners 7-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits, including a first-inning homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Saturday.

Rowdy Tellez and Jared Triolo also connected for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the three-game series following a 10-game losing streak. Joey Bart added a pair of doubles.

Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter (6-7) matched a career high with eight strikeouts while allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He permitted eight hits and walked none.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for Seattle, which began the day in second place in the AL West.

The Pirates had to hang on in the ninth inning after the Mariners loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters by Domingo German. David Bednar relieved and retired three straight batters for his 22nd save.

Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run since he was acquired in a July 30 trade with Toronto, a 406-foot drive off Luis Castillo. It also was the first time the veteran infielder led off the first with a homer.

Victor Robles hit a tying RBI single for Seattle in the second, but the Pirates went ahead to stay when Tellez connected for a two-run shot in the fourth.

Triolo’s solo homer in the seventh off JT Chargois lifted Pittsburgh to a 5-2 lead.

Castillo (10-12) permitted four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

The right-hander had pitched at least six innings in each of his last seven starts.

Robles, Jorge Polanco and Mitch Haniger had two hits apiece for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena struck out in each of his five at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: DH Andrew McCutchen (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and INF Alika Williams was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... SS Oneil Cruz (left ankle discomfort) was in the lineup as the DH a day after departing in the seventh inning when he was injured running the bases. ... LHP Ryan Borucki (left triceps inflammation) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday night with Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Sunday with RHP George Kirby (8-9, 3.42 ERA) starting for the Mariners. Kirby is the only pitcher in major league history with at least 50 career starts to have more starts (81) than walks (58).

John Perrotto, The Associated Press