Kimi Antonelli named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Formula 1's Mercedes

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Teenager Kimi Antonelli has been named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next year at Mercedes, a day after his Formula One debut ended in the 18-year-old driver hitting the wall.

Antonelli took over for George Russell in the opening practice session for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

But his much-anticipated first appearance lasted fewer than six laps, and only 10 minutes, after he lost control of his Mercedes at the Parabolica, sliding backwards through the gravel and into the tire barrier.

Team principal Toto Wolff said Saturday the crash would have no impact on Antonelli’s F1 chances, and confirmation of his elevation as a junior driver with the team was confirmed ahead of final practice at his home event.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” said Antonelli. “Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy."

