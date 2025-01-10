Kimble leads Eastern Kentucky against Jacksonville after 26-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-8, 2-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Jacksonville after George Kimble III scored 26 points in Eastern Kentucky's 79-74 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.6 boards. Devontae Blanton leads the Colonels with 6.4 rebounds.

The Dolphins are 2-1 in ASUN play. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimble is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Colonels.

Zimi Nwokeji is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 8.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

