Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Pictures of Her Kids and Their Cousins on Tropical Vacation: 'Beach Babies'

The SKIMS CEO is mom to sons Saint and Psalm and daughters North and Chicago

kim kardashian/Instagram Kardashian cousins on family vacation

Kim Kardashian's little ones are enjoying fun in the sun on a family vacation with their cousins.

On Sunday, April 14, the SKIMS CEO, 43, shared a series of photos on her Instagram of her four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and North, 10 — and their cousins as they spent time together on a picturesque beach. In the first photo, Chicago leads Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum, 19 months, by the hand as the two walk up a sandy bank.

Kim also included a sweet photo of son Saint planting a kiss on Tatum's cheek while the two sat on a marble fountain. There's also a picture of Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter Penelope, 11, on a pool float with two of her cousins, and a picture of Tatum and Saint in the sand.

"Beach Babies 🏝️," Kim captioned her photos.

"OMG saint and Tatum are toooooo cute!!!! Besties!!! ❤️❤️," added Khloé in the comments.

Kim shared a photo on her Instagram Stories Sunday of her older daughter North as she donned several pieces of sparkly jewelry.

The proud mom called her daughter the "stylist of the year" as she shared a picture of North decked out in bling.

Wearing a Chicago Bulls T-Shirt, North stood with her arms raised and her hands on her head, accessorizing with stacks of embellished crystal earrings, rings and bracelets on both wrists. She completed her dripped-out look with a bejeweled headpiece, a crystal choker and a chunky necklace.

On Wednesday, April 10, Kim shared an adorable picture on Instagram of her mom Kris Jenner cuddling Saint and Tatum.

In the black-and-white picture, the business mogul, 68, sat outside on a couch next to her two grandsons. Jenner wrapped her arms around her younger grandson, who stared at a ball he held in his hand. Saint sat on the other side of him, also looking at the ball, and wrapped his arms around his cousin.

"My whole heart," Kim captioned the post, while Khloé dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments.

