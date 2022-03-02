Kim Kardashian Says Goodbye to Her Marriage as She Becomes Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is finally legally single thanks to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran, who granted her long-awaited request. This means Kanye West is also legally single. The ruling will allow both parties to become legally divorced. However, they still have pending financial and custody issues to figure out.

As a result of the ruling, Kardashian is dropping West from her name. For now, it remains unclear if she will rename her brands, which are associated with West: KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

Kardashian first filed to become legally single in December 2021. Since then, the DONDA rapper has openly expressed he refusal to give up on their relationship. During one of his public pleas, the reality star slammed back, revealing how detrimental West's behavior was for her.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story in February. "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Stay tuned for more updates on Kardashian and West's divorce.