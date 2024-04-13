Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint Scoring 'Game-Winning Shot' at Basketball Matchup

Kardashian's 8-year-old son was wearing a pair of "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers, she revealed on her Instagram Stories

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty; Instagram/kimkardashian Kim Kardashian, Saint West taking last-second shot at basketball game on April 13

Talk about a buzzer beater!

Saint West helped his basketball team earn their latest win on April 12, thanks to a clutch shot now making its rounds on social media. His mom, Kim Kardashian, proudly shared the moment on her Instagram Stories for her millions of fans.

In the footage of the game-winning shot, the 8-year-old son of Kardashian, 43, and Kanye West ran down the court before his teammate tossed him the ball at the three-point line.

As he got his hands on the ball, Saint crossed up an opponent and shot the ball immediately before a whistle. When it sunk into the basket, parents around the court stood up and cheered in Kardashian's video, as Saint himself screamed in excitement.

"MY BABY GOT THE GAME WINNING SHOT AT THE BUZZER," Kardashian wrote over the video.

Instagram/kimkardashian Saint West celebrates his game-winning shot on April 13

Other clips shared on Kardashian's Instagram Stories show her son tossing up a few other successful attempts from the three-point line throughout the game.

Saint sported a special pair of sneakers for the matchup: the "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro.

Kardashian posted a shot of the sneakers on her Instagram Stories after the game, revealing that one shoe featured the phrase "Mini Kobe" written above the sole, and another had Kobe Bryant's numbers "8" and "24" scribbled across it. The youth game itself took place at the late basketball star's Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles.

Instagram/kimkardashian Saint West scores the buzzer beater at an April 13 basketball game

Just last month, Saint and his mom attended a Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. Their wholesome mother-son outing happened courtside as Saint rocked a purple LeBron James jersey.

Earlier that day, Kardashian and daughter Chicago, 6, watched Saint play in another game of his own. On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian wrote that “Saint promised his sister when he made a basket he would come and do a special handshake w her.”

Saint ended up delivering on his promise, as Kardashian's next upload showed Saint running over to celebrate with his little sister.

A month before, Kardashian revealed to fans that Saint made a special All Star team with his basketball skills.

The reality star shares sons Saint and Psalm, 4, plus daughters Chicago and North West, 10, with West.

Read the original article on People.