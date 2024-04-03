Kim Fields Reveals She Shared a ‘Sweet Teen Kiss’ with Jason Bateman: ‘We Just Went On with Our Lives’

Fields appeared on Tuesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images Kim Fields (left); Jason Bateman

Kim Fields is opening up about her “sweet teen kiss” with Jason Bateman.

The actress, 54, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed she kissed Bateman, 55, when they were teenagers on the sitcom The Facts of Life.

Asked about their teenage relationship, Fields said, “Jason was on a show called It’s Your Move which was a spinoff from a show called Silver Spoons.”

“And Facts of Life, we were all there filming these wonderful 80s TV shows together,” the star added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Kim Fields Is Cautious About 'Facts of Life' and 'Living Single' Reboots: 'You Have to Be Really Careful'

“We would all do these game shows and things together so we did a show called Body Language and while we were filming - and we knew each other before then - I had an appearance actually to perform 'Dear Michael' and the other song at the Tropicana,” Fields said.

She added, “There was this kind of chemistry, this vibe and so I invited him to come and watch me perform and he did.”

“Before I went on stage we were backstage and had this sweet teen kiss,” Fields revealed. “And then it was like that happened and then we just went on with our lives and our careers.”

Related: Jason Bateman's 2 Kids: Everything He's Said About Fatherhood

David Livingston/Getty Images Kim Fields attends the Writers Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on March 5, 2023

The Living Single alum went on to say that she and Bateman have “the utmost respect for one another.”

Fields is now married to Christopher Morgan, with whom she tied the knot in 2007. The couple also share sons Sebastian, 16, and Quincy, who was born in 2014.

Meanwhile, Bateman is married to Amanda Anka, with whom he shares his 17-year-old daughter Francesca Nora Bateman and daughter Maple Sylvie Bateman, 12.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.