Has there been any overseas clubs that reached out to you in the past year or so? Killian Hayes: There have been offers, the Euroleague, Eurocup, but like I said I’m here today and I have a game on Sunday, that’s what I’m focused on.

You played for Monty Williams and Dwane Casey. What were they like as coaches? Killian Hayes: Very tactical, especially for Monty. I feel like his offensive arsenal was really deep coming in. Just being able to watch that and just seeing how deep his bag is offensively for sure. And Coach Casey, because I started with and just had a great relationship with Coach Casey. -via HoopsHype / December 25, 2024

Do you pay attention to any of the online discourse in your playstyle or anything like that? Killian Hayes: No, I feel like that’s something that can really cloud your vision. It’s not people that really know what’s really going on. I feel like you got to stay focused on your team and focus on the people that really are around you. -via HoopsHype / December 25, 2024

From a young age, have you always sort of stayed away from social media or did that take time to get away from that kind of stuff? Killian Hayes: I mean obviously I’m on Instagram, I’m on Twitter, like you come across things but how you process it. How you don’t take things to heart too much, but there’s constructive criticism out there with the people that know you that are around. You can’t take everything off the Internet. -via HoopsHype / December 25, 2024

