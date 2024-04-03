Kiernan Shipka Shares Tribute to “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ”Costar Chance Perdomo: 'This Hurts'

“I loved him with my whole heart. I always will," she said of her costar, who died last week in a motorcycle accident

Kiernan Shipka/instagram Chance Perdomo and Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka is mourning the loss of Chance Perdomo.

“Oh man this hurts,” the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress, 24, began of her late costar, who she affectionately referred to as “Chancey Pants” in her social media tribute on Monday.

The actor died at the age of 27 on Saturday following a motorcycle accident, a rep for Perdomo told PEOPLE in a statement. No other individuals were involved.

“He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…,” she captioned an Instagram carousel.

The first image was a solo shot of Perdomo laughing. A second upload saw the pair smiling with their faces pressed together for a selfie.

“As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.),” Shipka wrote.

netflix Perdomo and Shipka on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The very last slide showed Perdomo carrying her on his back while on the set of the Netflix supernatural thriller series, which ran from 2018 to 2020.

“His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it,” she added.

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2024

Shipka concluded, “I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Most recently, he starred as Andre Anderson in the action-comedy Gen V, a Prime Video series and spin-off of The Boys.

John Phillips/Getty Images Chance Perdomo, July 2023

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the series’ producers told PEOPLE in a statement.

Producers described him as someone who was “always charming and smiling” and “an incredibly talented performer.”

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague,” the statement continued. “Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Story continues

His Gen V costars also expressed their condolences.

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Gen V cast

"This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon,” Patrick Schwarzenegger, who starred opposite Perdomo as student Luke Riordan on the show, wrote in part on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Robert Bazzocchi, who played student Liam on the series, mourned the sudden loss with a comment on a post on Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favorite actors on Sabrina,” he wrote.

Deadline, who was first to report the news, later said that the upcoming second season has delayed filming following Perdomo’s death.

The young talent was also known for his roles in the After franchise.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.