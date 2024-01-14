Advertisement

When is kickoff time for the NFC wild-card games? How to watch Packers vs. Cowboys

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) look to lead their team into the Divisional Round. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) look to lead their team into the Divisional Round. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After some early postseason excitement out of the AFC, the NFC's side of the playoff bracket gets underway on Sunday.

The No. 2 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the No. 7 Green Bay Packers (9-8) in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams have a decades-old rivalry, in large part thanks to their consistency at being among the best teams in the NFC. Going into Sunday's game, Green Bay holds a 21-17 edge in the all-time series, though the postseason series is tied, 4-4.

Here's everything to know about the opening game in the NFC playoff schedule.

NFL playoff winners, losers: Dolphins QB put in deep freeze

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys in NFC Wild Card game

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 14

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

  • Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

  • TV: FOX

  • Stream: Fox Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch NFL playoff action with a Fubo subscription

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time and channel is the Packers-Cowboys NFC wild-card game?