When is kickoff time for the NFC wild-card games? How to watch Packers vs. Cowboys

After some early postseason excitement out of the AFC, the NFC's side of the playoff bracket gets underway on Sunday.

The No. 2 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the No. 7 Green Bay Packers (9-8) in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams have a decades-old rivalry, in large part thanks to their consistency at being among the best teams in the NFC. Going into Sunday's game, Green Bay holds a 21-17 edge in the all-time series, though the postseason series is tied, 4-4.

Here's everything to know about the opening game in the NFC playoff schedule.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys in NFC Wild Card game

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

