When is kickoff time for the NFC divisional game? How to watch Packers vs. 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) interacts with fans before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium.

After a stunning wild card weekend, the NFL playoffs continue in the divisional round. Only four teams remain in each conference. Today, another page will be added to a historic NFC rivalry as the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers take on the No. 7 Green Bay Packers.

Nobody expected the Packers to still be alive at this point. The team started the season 3-6 and barely snuck into the No. 7-seed with a 9-8 record. Somehow though the Packers were able to take down the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys and earn a shot against the 49ers.

History hasn't been kind to the Packers in this matchup. The 49ers have won four straight matchups against the Packers in the playoffs dating back to 2013. Thanks to solid play from Jordan Love as well as the emergence of star receivers like Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed though, Packers fans feel like this time could be different.

On the 49ers side, it's obvious that this team is stacked from top to bottom. They have a multitude of Pro Bowlers and All-Pro caliber players. The only question is whether or not their quarterback Brock Purdy has the tools to lead a team to a Super Bowl. No matter how well Purdy has played this year, several people have attributed his success to the cast around him. A win over a former first-round quarterback in Love would make for a serious statement heading into the NFC Championship Game. It will certainly be tough though.

Here's how to watch another chapter in the 49ers-Packers rivalry unfold.

How to watch Packers-49ers NFC divisional playoff game

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports app, FuboTV, NFL+

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is Packers-49ers? Schedule for NFC divisional round game