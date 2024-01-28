When is kickoff time for Lions vs. 49ers? How to watch conference championship game

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

And then there were two. The Detroit Lions will travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC conference championship game for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Lions are in a conference championship game for the first time in 32 years after a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit's offense is rolling behind quarterback Jared Goff and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a game-high 114 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Detroit's defense forced two turnovers and tallied four sacks to seal the win.

San Francisco cut it close in a rain-soaked divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Brock Purdy had one of his worst performances of the season in completing just 59% of his passes for a 86.7 quarterback rating. Running back Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the 49ers up 24-21 and the defense held on thanks to a timely interception by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Sunday marks San Francisco's third consecutive NFC title game appearance and fourth in five years.

Here is how to watch the NFC conference championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

How to watch the NFC Conference championship game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app, NFL+, FuboTV

