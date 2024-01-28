When is kickoff time for the AFC conference championship game? How to watch Chiefs-Ravens

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC conference championship game is set. The Baltimore Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling 27-24 victory despite snowy conditions. Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes who completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards.

The Ravens claimed a comfortable 34-10 win against the Houston Texans, booking their place in the conference championship game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star player of the game, delivering a historic performance. Jackson completed 16 out of 22 passes, throwing for 152 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Additionally, he ran for 100 yards on 11 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Here is how to watch the AFC conference championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch the AFC Conference championship game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 3:00 p.m., ET/Noon PT

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is kickoff time for Chiefs-Ravens? How to watch AFC championship