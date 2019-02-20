KHL goaltender suspended for shooting broken stick at referee





If HC Slovan Bratislava goaltender Jakub Stepanek was looking for an easy way to get suspended, he sure found it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The KHL has reportedly handed Stepanek a five-game suspension after the goalie used his stick to launch a broken twig at the referee’s feet during a heated exchange. The incident, which sounds more severe than it really is, was captured in the video below.

The suspension will cover HC Slovan’s final two games of the 2018-19 season, which means Stepanek will sit for a few games at the start of the 2019/20 campaign. The suspension also leaves HC Slovan with just one goalie for the final two games of the regular season.

The good news, however, is that HC Slovan currently sits in last place in the entire KHL, so the club won’t have to worry about a shortage of goaltenders for the playoffs.

Jakub Stepanek suspended for 5 @khl games following a game misconduct penalty in the game #hcslovan at @hcDINAMORIGA. Slovan in two final games of 2018-19 season with only one goalie – 18 year old Michal Vojvoda. #VerniSlovanu pic.twitter.com/JvvQtLUFyz — HC SLOVAN Bratislava (@hcslovanba) February 19, 2019





Jakub Stepanek shoots stick at referee (Screengrab via @khl_eng)

More hockey coverage on Yahoo Sports



