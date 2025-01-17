.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev share a common UFC opponent.

UFC lightweight champion Makhachev's most recent title defense came in a fifth-round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Nurmagomedov also holds a victory over Poirier, whom he submitted at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Nurmagomedov admits fighting "The Diamond" was a lot easier than cornering Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) again him.

"Outside and inside cage? Inside was much better," Nurmagomedov told ESPN. "When I was inside, I don't have to talk. Only a couple of times I talk with him. Inside the cage when I was with Dustin, a couple of times I remember I talked with him. After first round, I tell him how you feel and he said, 'Nothing, you win first round.'

"But when I was outside with Islam, like, almost 25 minutes I was just talking. I cannot do nothing. I don't like this, to be honest, but it was an amazing fight. It was an amazing fight for fans. Amazing finish in the fifth round and very good experience for Islam. Very, very good experience."

Coach Javier Mendez called Poirier Makhachev's toughest fight to date. Nurmagomedov thinks Makhachev can only grow from a back-and-forth battle such as that, which was a nominee for the 2024 Fight of the Year.

"Sometimes from a difficult fight, you take so much knowledge," Nurmagomedov continued. "You can watch what you do, what you do wrong, way you can be better. There are so many things you can learn, and I think from this fight, Islam is going to learn a lot, and next fight we will see."

Makhachev will look to surpass Nurmagomedov's record for most lightweight title defenses when he fights Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA, 12-5 UFC) on a day's notice in the UFC 311 main event. He was set to rematch Arman Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in Inglewood, Calif., but Tsarukyan pulled out Friday.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Khabib Nurmagomedov on whether fighting or coaching against Dustin Poirier was harder