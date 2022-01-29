Khabib Nurmagomedov says he offered Jake Paul an Eagle FC contract: ‘We’re waiting on his answer’

Danny Segura
·2 min read
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he offered Jake Paul an Eagle FC contract: 'We're waiting on his answer'
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov
    Russian professional mixed martial artist

MIAMI – It appears Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken Jake Paul’s MMA tease seriously.

The former UFC lightweight champion and co-owner of MMA promotion Eagle FC says he’s sent out a contract to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. This comes after Paul recently said he’s be interested in pivoting from boxing to MMA.

“We offered him, we offered him (a contract),” Nurmagomedov told reporters, including MMA Junkie following Friday’s Eagle FC 44 event. “Now we’re waiting on his answer. If he wants, we’re here.”

Paul has only competed in boxing, but has been heavily linked to MMA. He’s knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator titleholder Ben Askren during part of his 5-0 run in the ring.

“The Problem Child” has also been locked in a feud with UFC president Dana White over the past few years, but it’s intensified as of late with Paul being a vocal critic of UFC fighter pay.

Eagle FC joins other major MMA promotions that have shown interest in signing Paul. Bellator and PFL recently said they’d do business with Paul if the opportunity came.

Paul is coming off a successful 2021 inside the ring where he went 3-0 at the expense of past MMA greats. Last April, he knocked out Askren under the Triller Fight Club banner. The 25-year-old followed that up with an August split decision win over Woodley before viciously knocking out the longtime UFC welterweight titleholder in a rematch in December.

Both of those PPV headliners aired on Showtime, but Paul is currently a free agent as he decides his next career move.

