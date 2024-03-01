Khabib Nurmagomedov: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway ‘makes no sense,’ leaves Islam Makhachev in limbo

SURREY, British Columbia – Khabib Nurmagomedov is confused by the UFC’s current bookings in the lightweight division.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC), a former UFC lightweight champion, has seen his good friend and protege Islam Makhachev takes the reigns in the weight class following his retirement in October 2020. Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) has already reeled off two title defenses – both against Alexander Volkanovski – and has seemingly been eagerly awaiting his next foe.

Many people, including Nurmagomedov, thought UFC would put together Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje for the first quarter of this year. Instead, Gaethje was booked for a BMF title defense vs. Max Holloway at UFC 300 on April 13, with former champion Charles Oliveira set to take on the surging Armen Tsarukyan on the same card in Las Vegas.

That leaves Makhachev in limbo as fights play out to determine his next challenger, but Nurmagomedov is failing to comprehend the plan when he felt like an obvious and fresh name was right there.

“All respect for Max Holloway, but I don’t know, and I don’t understand why UFC make this fight,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie following an appearance for Class A Events. “Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: It makes no sense – (that’s) my opinion. My opinion, Holloway is supposed to fight with (Ilia) Topuria next, maybe September. Justin Gaethje is supposed to fight with Islam in May or June, and Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira, they fight in April. Whoever wins that (should be fighting) the winner of Islam vs. Justin Gaethje.

“Now, Topuria will fight with who? Movsar (Evloev) is the best option. I don’t know if Dana White will give him (a title shot). My opinion, he deserves this. I don’t understand. It makes no sense why they don’t give Islam (a fight with) Justin Gaethje, why they make him fight vs. Holloway.”

Makhachev hasn’t seen action since a first-round knockout of Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294 in October. UFC CEO Dana White claimed the current 155-pound king was injured and that’s what led to the booking of Gaethje vs. Holloway and Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan.

Regardless, Makhachev, 32, is available to defend his title, Nurmagomedov said, and Gaethje has stated he wouldn’t have been opposed to waiting fir his opportunity. But now there’s no certain next step.

“I don’t understand what UFC have planned,” Nurmagomedov said. “But Islam ready to fight with anyone.”

