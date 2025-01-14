Khabib Nurmagomedov calls MMA coaching a 'headache' ahead of UFC 311: 'I didn't know it was going to be so hard'

Coaching hasn't been easy for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former UFC lightweight champion and retired MMA legend hasn't fully enjoyed this latest chapter of his life – serving as head coach of Team Eagle. Nurmagomedov transitioned from fighter to coach following his retirement from MMA in 2020, and since, Nurmagomedov has seen a lot of success with his fighters.

Yet, coaching hasn't been difficult due to results or performance, but more because of what it demands from Nurmagomedov.

"I didn't know it was going to be so hard because when I was fighting, it was more easy for me," Nurmagomedov told ESPN. "I was preparing myself when I go to the cage – I was fighting, I was controlling everything that was happening.

"This life, like coaching life, it's completely different than fighting life. I can only talk, I cannot do nothing. I can only give my brothers advice and stay outside of the cage. This is not what I'm used to do all my life. That's why it's a little bit of a headache."

Nurmagomedov coaching duties continue this Saturday, as he'll be involved in the two championship fights headlining UFC 311. In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan, and in the co-main event, Umar Nurmagomedov challenges bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Nurmagomedov has set himself up for live given his success as a fighter. He doesn't have to coach, but he sees it as an obligation.

"I'm trying to share my knowledge with my brothers because I learned a lot from fighting myself," Nurmagomedov said. "I was inside. I know what it's like to cut weight. I know what's fight week. I know what's it like a couple of weeks before the fight. I know what fighters feeling the day before the fight at night and on fight night what they're feeling, and everything that I've learned from these two greatest coaches, (Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez). Now, I think I have so much knowledge to be away from these guys. I have to be here, and I have to share this knowledge with his fighters."

