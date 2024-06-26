Key Sounders duo 'effectively suspended' after dressing room argument

Seattle stars Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou have been ‘effectively suspended’ ahead of the Sounders’ MLS showdown with Chicago Fire this weekend, according to reports from local media, Sounders at Heart.

It is reported that the duo got into a dressing room argument with head coach Brian Schmetzer after they refused to join their teammates in thanking the fans after a dramatic 3-2 win against Dallas last weekend.

When asked directly about the situation, Schmetzer was reluctant to divulge any details and described the situation as an ‘internal matter’.

Ruidíaz and Nouhou are key players in an already struggling Seattle side who currently sit 10th in the Western Conference after 20 games.