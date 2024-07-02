Key off-field staff member leaving USC football program, report says

Perhaps the most important figure of South Carolina football’s recruiting operation is no longer with the program.

Taylor Edwards, the Gamecocks’ director of player personnel, is leaving coach Shane Beamer’s program, according to a report from The Big Spur on Tuesday afternoon.He’d been with the team for three seasons.

Beamer hired Edwards less than three months after he took the job in Columbia and, since then, he has not only been instrumental in helping South Carolina to Top-25 recruiting classes in each of the past three seasons but acting as the liaison between the football program and South Carolina’s NIL collectives.

Before arriving in Columbia, Edwards was Maryland’s Director of Recruiting Operations for two years under coach Mike Locksley. Before that, he had spent time at Arkansas (dir. of recruiting), Alabama (player personnel assistant) and a few smaller programs in Alabama.

This is a developing story and will be updated.