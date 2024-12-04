What Kevin Warren told Bears players in postgame locker room after Thanksgiving loss

New details continue to emerge after the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus and the fateful Thanksgiving game that led to his demise. The Bears parted ways with Eberflus after a brutal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, where Eberflus failed to use the team's final timeout and prevented them from tying or even winning the game.

There have been reports of an ugly postgame locker room, where players finally had enough of the losing and Eberflus' look-at-the-positive attitude. But a new report has surfaced about a big name in the Bears organization and his presence in that postgame scene.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin provided new details about Bears president Kevin Warren's presence in the locker room after the Lions loss, where he stuck around longer than usual and made a promise to players about the direction of this team.

Warren stood near quarterback Caleb Williams' locker and spoke at length with Ted Crews, the Bears' special adviser and chief administrative officer who spent a decade with Chicago general manager Ryan Poles in Kansas City. Warren talked with a handful of players one by one as they headed toward the buses after another embarrassing loss fueled by questionable coaching decisions, this time 23-20 to the Detroit Lions. "We need to be better," Warren told the players, according to a team source. Warren assured them he was committed to seeing that through.

Warren was likely in the locker room when cornerback Jaylon Johnson lashed out at Eberflus while he was in the middle of delivering a message where "the tone, according to one player, spoke to how players battled and came up short."

Johnson was shouting obscenities in frustration as losing history continued to repeat itself, which prompted Eberflus to cut his message short and exit the locker room. As a result, there was just no way Eberflus could remain the team's head coach, and the Bears fired him the following day.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: What Kevin Warren told Bears players in postgame locker room