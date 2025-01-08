Kevin Kisner named vice captain for 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team

Team USA golfer Kevin Kisner reacts after his bunker shot on the first hole during the four-ball match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club.

Kevin Kisner finally will be part of a U.S. Ryder Cup team.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley on Wednesday named Kisner as one of his vice captains for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Kisner joins Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker, who were previously appointed by Bradley as his lieutenants.

“Kevin is a great addition to our leadership group and will be a trusted voice throughout the coming months and this year’s Ryder Cup,” Bradley said in a press release. “His extensive match-play success and strong relationships make him a perfect fit. I look forward to working with him closely as we get ready for Bethpage Black.”

The 40-year-old Kisner, who was named NBC Sports’s lead analyst on its PGA Tour coverage, served as a captain’s assistant during the 2024 Presidents Cup. He represented the U.S. in the 2017 and ‘22 Presidents Cups, compiling a 2-2-3 career record.

“I am incredibly appreciative of Keegan for this opportunity to help guide the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup,” said Kisner in a press release. “I love match play and the Ryder Cup is one of the greatest events in sports. I cannot wait to be a part of it and look forward to doing everything I can to support Keegan, Webb, Brandt and our talented team in September.”

The Aiken, South Carolina, native is a four-time Tour winner, and regarded for his match play prowess: Kisner won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2019 and finished runner-up in 2018 and ‘22.

Additional vice captains will be announced at a later date.

The Ryder Cup will be contested Sept. 26-28. Team Europe won the latest competition in Rome two years ago.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Kevin Kisner named United States vice captain for Ryder Cup 2025