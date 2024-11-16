Who is Kevin Jennings? SMU football quarterback enjoying breakout season for Mustangs

SMU football has been a surprise as one of the ACC's best teams this season, and a big reason for its success has been the breakout of quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Jennings, a first-year starter, was thrust into the role in the early parts of the season and transformed the Mustangs offense, scoring 48 points against then-undefeated Pitt in their last outing on Nov. 2. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who's an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay," called Jennings one of the sport's most underrated players.

"That means a lot, honestly, seeing a legend say something like that," Jennings said after leading SMU to a 48-23 win over Pitt. "I had to go around and show all my friends after that. He wasn't wrong."

The Oak Cliff, Texas, native has completed 127 of 196 passes (64.8%) for 1,900 yards with 12 touchdowns to five interceptions this season, while rushing for 317 yards and three additional scores. He forced his way onto the field in SMU's lone loss to BYU this season before retaining the job over Preston Stone, who opened the year as the starter after throwing for 28 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2023.

Jennings has a chance to be a breakout star in the 2024 college football season, should SMU make the 12-team College Football Playoff and win the ACC championship.

Here's everything to know about Jennings, an underappreciated star.

Who is Kevin Jennings?

Jennings is the starting quarterback for No. 13 SMU, which is ranked No. 14 in the latest CFP rankings.

Jennings has started six games this season, earning the starting nod for SMU's 66-42 win over TCU after playing the majority of the snaps in its 18-15 loss to BYU. Jennings won the job over Preston Stone, who was the Mustangs' starter in their first three games this season after starting all of 2023.

Jennings has been electric since forcing his way onto the field. He has been exceptional in conference play, throwing for 1,421 yards with 11 total touchdowns in five conference games as SMU has posted an undefeated ACC record.

Jennings was a diamond-in-the-rough find for SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, as he was tabbed only the No. 1,535-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 95 quarterback and No. 215 player in Texas, with reported offers from Lamar, Missouri State, Sam Houston State and Texas A&M Commerce, which are all outside of Power Four.

Jennings was one of the best high school players in the state of Texas as a senior, leading South Oak Cliff (Dallas) to the 2021 5A Division II state championship and being named the District 6-5A MVP after throwing for 3,028 yards with 39 touchdowns to three interceptions in his final season.

Jennings redshirted the 2022 season before making eight appearances and starting SMU's last two games of the season after Stone suffered a season-ending broken leg in the season finale against Navy. The 6-foot quarterback led the Mustangs to a 1-1 record in his lone two starts in 2023, completing 19 of 33 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, along with 63 rushing yards on 15 rushes in a 26-14 win over Tulane in the American Athletic Conference championship.

SMU fell to Boston College 23-14 in the Fenway Bowl, however, in Jennings' second career start, as he was 24 of 48 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Stone then opened the 2024 season as SMU's starter, despite Jennings also taking first-team reps in fall practices and being named a captain alongside Stone. Both quarterbacks were also taken to ACC Media Days.

But it was Jennings who was eventually named the starter and has SMU on the cusp of a CFP appearance, and the Mustangs are certainly confident in their move.

Kevin Jennings stats

Here are Jennings' year-by-year stats in college:

2022: 17 of 22 passing (77.3%) for 205 yards with a touchdown

2023: 61 of 105 passing (58.1%) for 618 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions; 37 rushes for 142 yards with a touchdown

2024: 127 of 196 passing (64.8%) for 1,900 yards with 12 touchdowns with five interceptions; 68 rushes for 317 yards three touchdowns

Kevin Jennings 247 rating

Here's Jennings' recruiting rank, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings:

Stars: 3

National ranking: No. 1,535

Quarterback ranking: No. 95

Texas ranking: No. 215

