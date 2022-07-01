  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin Durant trade options: Which teams could send Nets largest return package in NBA history?

Ben Rohrbach
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul George
    Paul George
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ben Simmons
    Ben Simmons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Davis
    Anthony Davis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Brown
    Jaylen Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When news broke on NBA draft night that Kevin Durant was "monitoring the Brooklyn Nets' situation and considering options with his future," the team's former assistant general manager turned ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks suggested a trade "return package on Durant would be the largest in league history."

It better be, because the Nets are already on the wrong end of one of the biggest trades in NBA history and living in fear of it happening again as we speak. Durant officially requested a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday.

The Nets traded three unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap for one middling season with past-their-prime Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in 2013. They bottomed out and gifted the Boston Celtics the foundation of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that reached the NBA Finals inside of a decade.

If they do not maximize the return for Durant, the Nets could find themselves at the bottom of the standings again, owing every one of their first-round picks through 2027 to the Houston Rockets as a result of their failed James Harden experiment. They still have Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to show for their dalliances with Durant and Harden (for now), but you try predicting what will become of them in the months to come.

The biggest trades in NBA history

So, what is the biggest return package in NBA history, and is Durant really worth a bigger one?

You can pick your flavor between the All-NBA blockbuster 2019 deals that paired Anthony Davis with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George with Kawhi Leonard on the L.A. Clippers. This is not recency bias, but the willingness to trade every available first-round pick at once is a developing trend.

The Lakers parted with what amounted to nearly a decade's worth of top-10 draft picks to land Davis: Brandon Ingram (the No. 2 overall pick in 2016), Lonzo Ball (No. 2 overall in 2017), the No. 4 overall pick in 2019 (De'Andre Hunter), the No. 8 overall pick this year (Dyson Daniels), a 2023 first-round pick swap and an unprotected first-round pick in 2024 (that can be deferred to 2025). It was arguably all worth it for the Lakers, who won a title in the 2020 bubble, but the New Orleans Pelicans were better within three years.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fetched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps, all between 2022 and 2026, for George. Jalen Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft, was the first of those selections. The Clippers, at least, can cling to the hope that George and Leonard could lead them back into contention, if the two veterans return healthy this coming season.

So, that is the bar — at least one All-Star-caliber player on his rookie contract, as many as five first-round picks, some swaps in between, and quality salary filler. If the Nets can land a similar deal, they might make the best of a bad situation, especially with Irving, Simmons and a handful of other assets still on the roster.

The services of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players of his generation, are available for the right price. (Elsa/Getty Images)
The services of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players of his generation, are available for the right price. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Valid concerns about Kevin Durant

Davis was 26 years old and a year from free agency when he requested a trade. The Lakers essentially bid against themselves, because everyone knew he was going there in a year anyway, and the Pelicans still got the motherlode. George was 29 and had two years left on his deal when he asked out, but the Clippers were over a barrel, since landing George also meant getting Leonard, so the Thunder asked for the moon.

Durant's four-year, $194 million extension begins this summer. The length of that contract, plus the reported absence of a no-trade clause, means Brooklyn holds more cards than either the Pelicans or Thunder did. Durant is also one of the 15 greatest players in the history of the league, whereas Davis and George are not.

That increased leverage is mitigated by the fact that Durant will be 34 years old at the start of next season. He is two years removed from missing an entire season to a ruptured right Achilles' tendon and has missed significant time over the past two seasons with a hamstring strain and MCL sprain in his left leg. He began this past season as a serious MVP candidate and ended it with a concerning effort in a first-round sweep.

Lest we forget Durant has also skipped town on three teams in six years at the first sign of trouble.

Which teams can make the best offer?

Those facts mean rising stars like Tatum, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley are all off the table. Their teams are not trading a decade of promise for a few years of Durant. The biggest exception to that rule could be Zion Williamson, whose own injury history and tepid relationship with the Pelicans could make offering him and a cache of picks more palatable.

You trade for Durant if you are one piece away from a title, you honestly believe you could win it next year, and you do not see another path to get there in the near future. That should rule out a number of lottery teams. Oklahoma City, Orlando, Houston, Sacramento, Detroit, Indiana and San Antonio make little sense.

The Lakers, Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers are surely thirsty for Durant, but none have the necessary draft capital (although the Lakers could inquire about any interest in Davis). It is hard to imagine the Nets dealing Durant in New York to the Knicks for a trade centered around RJ Barrett and picks. The Charlotte Hornets are not so close to a championship that they should offer LaMelo Ball. Are the Cleveland Cavaliers prepared to package Darius Garland and picks to let another legend rent their franchise for a few years?

You can trim the list awfully quick. The Golden State Warriors have been there with Durant and just won the title without him. The further development of Tatum and Brown was all that stood between Boston and a championship. Tatum is untouchable, and Brown should be. The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks do not have the ready-made rebuild package to offer Brooklyn much of real substance.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly on Durant's list of preferred destinations. They could respectively build pick-heavy offers around Deandre Ayton and Tyler Herro, if either interests Brooklyn as the headliner in a Durant deal. Neither qualifies as the biggest return in NBA history, although the Suns could put together the more attractive offer, adding either Mikal Bridges or Cameron Johnson to Ayton.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could not cobble together an offer, excluding Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns, that would sell the Sixers on trading Ben Simmons, so good luck finding one for Durant. The Chicago Bulls would need Zach LaVine to approve a sign-and-trade deal to even inquire about Durant.

The Atlanta Hawks just spent three draft picks to get Dejounte Murray. Durant for Donovan Mitchell and picks might not be enough to push the Jazz over the top, even if Durant were happy in Utah. The Denver Nuggets do not have the draft picks, but they do have Jamal Murray as a potential trade centerpiece.

That leaves the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, both of whom are deep with talent and picks. Toronto could offer any combination of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, along with their picks, and feel pretty good about recreating the title run they made with Leonard. Memphis has Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke, plus picks, as trade options.

None of those transactions would make Brooklyn feel any better than it did the day they signed Durant and Irving. If the Nets can get the Suns, Heat, Pelicans, Raptors and Grizzlies, among others, to start bidding against each other, then they might find themselves closer to the biggest return package in NBA history.

Whether Durant will make good on his end is a matter left to his health and willingness to stay in one place.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA free agent tracker: Jalen Brunson to Knicks highlights Day 1, several top names still available

    NBA free agency opened Thursday night with the usual flurry of moves, but one player who isn't a free agent at all overshadowed everything.

  • LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau join rebel tour in Portland

    Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo