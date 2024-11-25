Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal expected to return to Suns lineup vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Suns got off to an 8-1 start prior to injuries to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are back.

The Phoenix Suns stars are expected to return from injuries in time for Tuesday's nationally televised NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Mike Budenholzer said on Sunday that Durant and Beal had a "good day" in 5-on-5 practice and that they'd "hopefully" be able to play on Tuesday.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that both plan to play on Tuesday for the game that will be televised on TNT.

Durant has missed the Suns' last seven games with a calf strain. Beal has missed five consecutive games, also with a calf injury. The Suns are 1-6 since Durant's injury and have lost five straight games with both players absent from the lineup.

Phoenix got off to an 8-1 start prior to Durant's injury. They've since dropped to 9-7 in eighth place in the Western Conference.