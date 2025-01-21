De Ketelaere goes level with Belgian great after latest UCL strike 🇧🇪

Atalanta have earned first win since before Christmas, and, unsurprisingly, Charles De Ketelaere has been at the heart of it, with another Champions League goal.

In grabbing the third goal in their 5-0 hammering of Sturm Graz, he went level in the history books with a fellow countryman.





His strike made it eight goal contributions in just seven games, tying him with international teammate Kevin De Bruyne for the most from a Belgian in a single season of club football's most illustrious competition.

Not half bad company, and one would suspect he will break it before the 2024/25 campaign is out.

8 - Charles De Ketelaere has been involved in eight goals (4 goals, 4 assists) in seven appearances in #ChampionsLeague this term, equalling the highest such tally for a Belgian player 🇧🇪 in a single edition of the competition: Kevin De Bruyne, 8 in 2022-23 (2G, 6A). Impactful. pic.twitter.com/Y08ex8MnF4 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 21, 2025

Gian Piero Gasperini's side's win puts them within touching distance of an automatic spot in the round of 16 with one game left in the league phase.

After winning the Europa League last year, could De Ketelaere inspire them to go even one better in 2025?

