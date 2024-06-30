Kerry break Derry hearts again in cagey quarter-final

Kerry will face Armagh in the All-Ireland semi-finals after coming out on top in a last-eight game that lacked the fireworks of Galway's win over Dublin [Getty Images]

Kerry broke Derry hearts for the second year in a row by winning a cagey All-Ireland quarter-final 0-15 to 0-10 that never truly caught fire at Croke Park.

Having beaten Derry in last year's semi-final, the Munster champions did just about enough in the second half to win a tactical slugfest and set up a last-four encounter with Armagh.

With Shane McGuigan impressing for Derry, the sides were level at 0-6 apiece at the end of a cagey first half.

But Kerry scored four out of the five scores between the 55th and 64th minutes to move 0-12 to 0-9, a point from which Mickey Harte's side were unable to recover.

While 2022 champions Kerry can look forward to a fourth successive semi-final, Derry are left to reflect on a mixed season in which they won the Division One title in impressive fashion but ultimately failed to deliver in the championship.

With Harte - who delivered three All-Ireland titles for his native Tyrone - in situ, Derry had been talked about as serious Sam Maguire contenders this year.

But having been stunned by Donegal in Ulster, their All-Ireland series was a mixed with wins over Westmeath and Mayo coming after falling to Galway and Armagh.

Derry's wait for a second Sam Maguire goes on, but despite being nowhere near their free-flowing best, Kerry have kept themselves firmly in the hunt for a 39th title.

More to follow.