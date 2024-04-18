Kentucky women’s basketball transfer Maddie Scherr commits to TCU

TCU women’s basketball continued a banner day on the recruiting trail with another transfer commitment from an experienced guard in the SEC.

Kentucky transfer Maddie Scherr announced her commitment to the Horned Frogs on X late Thursday evening, hours after TCU landed Hailey Van Lith from LSU.

Scherr started 55 games the last two seasons for the Wildcats and averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. In 2022 Scherr averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Head coach Mark Campbell’s familiarity with Scherr played a big role in TCU adding such a well-rounded guard to the program. Scherr played for Campbell when he was an assistant at Oregon in 2020 where she played in 22 games as a freshman.

In 2021 Scherr saw her role increase 28 starts in 31 appearances on a NCAA Tournament team. Scherr projects to replace Haley Cavinder, who committed to the program in November. Cavinder backed off her commitment earlier on Thursday and announced she’ll finish her collegiate career back at Miami with her sister Hanna.

The fact the Horned Frogs already had another option lined up speaks to Campbell’s ability to attract high-level players to TCU out of the transfer portal.