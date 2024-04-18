Kentucky women’s basketball hires former Miami assistant coach

Kenny Brooks has found another assistant coach.







Josh Petersen, formerly an assistant at Miami, is the latest addition to the Kentucky women’s basketball coaching staff, the program announced Friday.







“I can’t express how excited I am to learn from one of the most admired and respected coaches in the game, Kenny Brooks,” Petersen said in a press release. “To be on this staff and at the University of Kentucky is an absolute dream. The team of coaches and support staff he is putting together is topnotch. I’m proud to have the opportunity to call them my peers, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together. I know that there are exciting times ahead, and I can’t wait to get started.”







Petersen joined the Hurricanes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, helping Miami to its first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in program history. He served as the Hurricanes’ post coach, and helped guide their frontcourt to a top-five rebounding rank within the ACC. Despite a 19-12 record during the 2023-24 campaign, the Hurricanes earned one of their highest-ranking victories in program history, against a top-five North Carolina State.







Before his tenure in Coral Gables, Petersen spent four seasons at Pittsburgh. At Pitt, Petersen oversaw seven ACC All-Academic Team selections, as well as an ACC All-Freshman Team honoree and an All-ACC honorable mention selection.

Josh Petersen joins Kentucky from Miami (Fla.) where he coached post players and helped lead the Hurricanes to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Seniors Ajae Petty (Ohio State), Maddie Scherr (TCU) and Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) have each announced their commitments to other Power Five programs, while starting point guard Brooklynn Miles, as well as freshmen Jordy Griggs and Janaé Walker have announced their intentions to transfer, but haven’t yet named a destination. Senior Nyah Leveretter and sophomore Amiya Jenkins, are not listed on UK’s online roster for the 2024-25 season, but have yet to issue any public statement regarding future plans.

