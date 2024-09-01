Kentucky football opens 2024 season with weather-shortened shutout of Southern Miss

Kentucky football had to wait 2 hours and 20 minutes longer than anticipated to start its season due to a lightning delay, but Mark Stoops’ team wasted little time after the delay to assert its dominance in a weather-shortened, 31-0 win over Southern Miss.

A promising opening drive from the Wildcat offense ended when quarterback Brock Vandagriff had a pass tipped and intercepted at the Southern Miss 15-yard line, but Kentucky regained possession just two plays later with an interception from linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. This time, Kentucky finished the drive with Vandagriff finding Barion Brown for a 12-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.

By halftime UK led 24-0. Kentucky continued its dominance by forcing a punt on the first Southern Miss drive of the second half then scoring on a seven-play, 84-yard drive before the game was suspended again due to a lightning strike within 8 miles of the stadium.

Players returned to their locker rooms at 11:52 p.m. with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter. The last time UK had a game end early due to weather was a 49-7 loss at Arkansas in 2012.

TURNING POINT

Southern Miss looked capable of making things interesting on its second drive by converting three third downs, including one third-and-18, but the Wildcat defense rallied with its second interception of the day. This one came from cornerback JQ Hardaway in the end zone after linebacker D’Eryk Jackson tipped a pass into the air. After that 14-play, 75-yard drive, Southern Miss totaled just 10 yards on its remaining four drives of the first half.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Making his first start in his fourth college season, Vandagriff looked the part of former five-star recruit, completing 12 of 18 passes for 169 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also gained 35 rushing yards on five carries. Vandagriff showed impressive pocket awareness, eluding pressure to keep multiple plays alive for long gains. He hit North Texas wide receiver transfer Ja’Mori Maclin for a 46-yard gain on a deep pass over the middle that set up the final touchdown.

KEY STAT

The Wildcats outrushed Southern Miss 148 yards to 5. Starting running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye totaled 59 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, but offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan made a point to diversify the rushing attack with seven different players recording at least one carry, including three wide receivers.