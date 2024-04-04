Ken Jeong Declares 1 “Masked Singer ”Contestant 'a Legend' During Shower Anthem Night's Group C Finals

Clock, Lizard and Poodle Moth took singing in the shower to a new level during the Group C finals on Wednesday's episode of the Fox competition series

Michael Becker / FOX (3) Poodle Moth, Lizard and Clock on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Group C traded the shower head for a microphone on Wednesday’s Shower Anthems Night to determine who would be named the group champion and move on to the quarterfinals.

Clock, Lizard and Poodle Moth opened the show with a cover of Becky G’s “Shower,” and host Nick Cannon announced the return of the Ding Dong Keep It On bell.

Clock kicked off the solo performances by teasing her esteemed career.

“I was nominated for one of the most prestigious awards against some legendary ladies: Queen Aretha and Natalie Cole,” Clock said in her clue package. “I didn’t think I’d win, so I stayed home and spent the evening literally scrubbing the kitchen floor and then I won! I actually won! And I gave my acceptance speech to a mop.”

The clue package also showed an alarm clock that said “wake up” and a T-shirt with the word “sweet” on a pink heart.

Michael Becker / FOX Clock performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

Clock selected “Respect” by Aretha Franklin as her shower anthem.

For Clock’s extra clue, the Men in Black brought out a rubber duck with Cannon’s name on the bottom. “Nicholas, this isn’t the first time you’ve trusted me,” Clock stated.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke thought Clock might be Debbie Allen, Diana Ross or Debbie Williams.

Lizard slinked up next.

“Before I could even try, I was living two lives,” Lizard said in his clue package that featured a dragon and Justin Timberlake. “I got straight As in school, but after school, I was running the streets with the bad crowd.”

Michael Becker / FOX Lizard performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

The reptile admitted that, as the result of his lifestyle, he saw “the inside of a jail cell more than once” and eventually received a “wakeup call I desperately needed.”

Lizard belted “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence.

“You’re a legend, you’re a lizard, you’re so dope,” Jeong, 54, told Lizard.

Lizard’s extra clue connected him to Ora, 33.

“Rita, I’m honored to say we both have won the same out-of-this-world award,” Lizard explained.

Michael Bivins, D’Angelo and Sisqó arose as possibilities for Lizard.

Poodle Moth got the last of the warm water and hopped in the shower at the end of the night.

“Music has always been my therapy,” Poodle Moth shared in her clue package, which featured the number 3 on a For Sale sign. “And while some people sing pop hits in the shower for fun, I use it as a time of total emotional release and I let the tears fall while I sing, like when my family sold our childhood home.”

The dog-insect hybrid said she had “tumultuous memories” in that home: “Growing up was tough, there was so much sadness within those walls. I dreamed of leaving it.”

Poodle Moth opted for Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.”

Michael Becker / FOX Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer.'

“It was adorable and also so moving,” Ora said afterward.

A bar of soap showed Thicke, 47, as Poodle Moth’s connection on the panel. “Well, Robin, working with your dad — uh, I’m going to cry — is part of one of the biggest moments of my career and my life,” Poodle Moth said.

The “Blurred Lines” singer felt touched hearing about his dad Alan Thicke, who died in 2016 at age 69. “Alan Thicke, we love you, we miss you, Dad,” he said.

The judges suspected Poodle Moth might be Brooke Shields, Sharon Stone or Shania Twain.

Only one competitor would be the Group C winner, though. After the studio audience and panel voted for their favorite performer of the night, Cannon, 44, revealed that Lizard would be the first to unmask, leaving Clock and Poodle Moth to fight it out in the Battle Royale.

When Lizard popped off the costume, Ora’s guess of “Thong Song” singer Sisqo, 45, appeared.

Michael Becker / FOX; getty Sisqo as Lizard on 'The Masked Singer'

From there, Poodle Moth and Clock each put their spin on “Ain’t No Mountain High” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Cannon announced Clock as the winner, but just before Poodle Moth could unveil her identity, Ora rang the Ding Dong Keep It On bell to save her.

“We couldn’t watch you leave,” Ora declared.

Poodle Moth appreciated that.

“Robin, Jenny, Ken, Rita, thank you!” Poodle Moth said.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

