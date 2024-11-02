Kelly throws four TDs, Argonauts return to East final with 58-38 win over Redblacks

TORONTO — Quarterback Chad Kelly tossed four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 58-38 win against the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division semifinal on Saturday.

A last-minute Ottawa touchdown allowed the teams to match the CFL playoff record with 96 points combined, set when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes in the 2011 East Division semifinal.

Kelly's heroics propelled the Argonauts to a fourth-straight appearance in the East final. They'll meet the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes in Montreal next Saturday.

Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown set CFL playoff records with 46 completions and 61 pass attempts.

He threw for three touchdowns, 476 yards and two interceptions. The visitors were in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but the semifinal defeat gave them six losses in their final seven outings.

Kelly finished with 358 passing yards, completing 18 of 20 before 18,060 at BMO Field. He also rushed for 29 yards on two carries.

Kelly's fourth touchdown toss, a 13-yard completion to Jake Herslow, arrived 2:56 into the fourth quarter.

Ottawa's short-yardage quarterback Dustin Crum scored on a one-yard plunge after the Argonauts' defence held on the goal line on the two previous plays, rallying the Redblacks to within nine points with 8:16 left.

Trailing by three points at the half, Toronto scored two touchdowns before the midpoint of the third quarter to snatch a 34-23 lead.

Kelly hit Davaris Daniels for his second touchdown, this time with a nine-yard strike. The drive was set up by a 15-yard rush down the middle from Kelly. The Argonauts quarterback was drilled by Redblacks linebacker Frankie Griffin, resulting in a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Kelly showed his displeasure but was forced to leave the game because of concussion protocol.

He returned three plays later for his third touchdown pass.

On the Argonauts' next drive, Kelly found Makai Polk for a 57-yard bomb. Three plays later, Kelly scampered in for a 15-yard score.

Ottawa's Lewis Ward hit his fourth field goal of the afternoon, this time from 42 yards, as the third quarter concluded with Toronto in front 34-26.

The Argonauts returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the final three minutes.

The Redblacks had the ball for 24:11 of the first half but departed for the locker room leading 23-20, settling for three goals from Ward of 17, 20 and 17 yards.

Ottawa jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead. After Ward's first field goal, Brown found Bralon Addison for a four-yard touchdown.

Brown went an impressive 26 for 31 for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Toronto placekicker Lirim Hajrullahu was good from 44 yards as time expired in the first quarter, but Lewis returned to restore Ottawa's 10-point lead.

Two quick-strike second-quarter touchdowns spearheaded the Argonauts to a 17-16 advantage. Kelly hit Polk for a 70-yard catch-and-run and Daniels from 41 yards. Polk finished with 158 yards on four receptions.

Brown rallied the Redblacks for a late-half touchdown, finishing with an eight-yard pass to slotback Jaelon Acklin.

But a botched Ottawa kickoff gave the Argonauts the ball on the Redblacks 46-yard line, providing Hajrullahu a chance to make good on his 53-yard attempt as the first half expired.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press