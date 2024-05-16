Kelly: NFL schedule makers were pretty fair to Dolphins | Opinion

Hold the moaning and complain about the Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule.

Outside of the Miami Dolphins’ schedule announcement video, which has become an annual flex for each team’s marketing and public relations department, everything was easy to stomach.

Even though Miami mailed it in on the video, producing a 22-second production of Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert speeding through a supposed programming of a schedule release video, which was called the “NFL’s fastest schedule release , brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team,” the actual schedule didn’t fall flat.

The NFL’s fastest schedule release, brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team. pic.twitter.com/5jHcUUwLAc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 16, 2024

The toughest aspect of the schedule was the discovery that Miami closes out the season with three road games.

Miami hosts Houston, which is led by C.J. Stroud, one of the NFL’s hottest young quarterbacks, on Dec. 15.

Then the final two games of the season will likely be in cold-weather climates, at Cleveland on Dec. 29 for a Sunday night game, and then a Jan.. 4 or Jan. 5 contest in New York against the Jets.

The two home games during the season’s closing stretch will be against the Jets on Dec. 8, and against the San Francisco 49ers, the two-time Super Bowl losers, on Dec. 22.

The Dolphins better have done most of the heavy lifting in September, October and November because that stretch could be fierce if Stroud continues to trend upward and Aaron Rodgers returns to his MVP form.

At least the start of the season seems favorable considering Miami will have three of the season’s first four games at home, starting with a Sept. 8 season opener against Jacksonville Jaguars, then a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12.

Miami then travels to Seattle for a Sept. 22 road game against the Seahawks, and the extra days of rest Miami gets for the Thursday night contact the previous week should help the team overcome the west coast travel.

The next week Miami hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 30 for a Monday night game.

The middle of the season features a super early bye the second week of October, after a October 6 road game against the Patriots, and then Miami visits Indianapolis (Oct. 20).

The only other difficult road games on the 2024 schedule are a Nov. 11 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, which follows a Nov. 3 trip to Buffalo.

The Dolphins don’t have anything longer than a two game road swing, or two game home stand.

And it should be pointed out that five of Miami’s home games feature a 1 p.m. start, which is important because the heat and humidity of South Florida’s climate provides the Dolphins one of the NFL’s fiercest home field advantages.

Overall, the schedule makers were pretty fair to Miami considering there’s no major wart on the schedule once we get past the early bye, two Thursday night games, and the three potential snow games in Green Bay on Thanksgiving night, and in Cleveland and New York in December and early January.