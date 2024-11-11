Kelly: Kendall Lamm steps to the forefront of Dolphins offensive line

Miami Dolphins Kendall Lamm (70) on the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Kendall Lamm is an outlier squared.

Not only is the Miami Dolphins offensive lineman an undrafted player from a small college who carved out an NFL career for himself, but this Appalachian State standout has the rare distinction of playing 10 years in the NFL. That means he has had more than twice the average NFL career, and did so by being a backup who was ready to step in, and step up wherever called upon.

Lamm did just that last season for the Dolphins, starting eight games, mainly for Terron Armstead as the five-time Pro Bowl left tackle battled various injuries that kept him sidelined, and forced Miami to lean on Lamm.

And he’ll do that again for a stretch of games, which begins tonight against the Los Angeles Rams, as Lamm replaces Austin Jackson as Miami’s starting right tackle because of knee pain Jackson is experiencing.

“It’s not the first rodeo,” Lamm said recently when asked about making his first start of the 2024 season, and 38th of his career.

“You know how it is in this league, sometimes you have to do things on the fly,” Lamm continued. “That’s been my whole career. I prepare the way I prepare, they tell me what it is and I go from there.”

Lamm’s latest assignment is to ensure that Miami’s offensive line, which has surprisingly been the team’s most consistent unit of 2024, has no drop-off when it comes to pass protection, and opening up running lanes.

According to coach Mike McDaniel, while a team often has to compensate for the drop-off that might come from a replacement player, the Dolphins don’t have any concern in that regard with Lamm.

“That gives you a little more confidence and conviction going into a game when you know the next man up is prepared and can be a resource, and a source of production as opposed to somebody that you have to protect,” McDaniel explained.

Where does that come from?

It seemingly originates from Lamm’s resiliency, and the chip on his shoulder that he wears proudly.

Lamm’s the type of player who actually wants the world to doubt him because he uses negativity as fuel. To this day he can name every coach or scout who ever doubted him.

“He was never given anything in this league, he’s had to earn everything,” McDaniel added. “He’s one of many guys that we have on this team that have exceeded their due date so to speak. [And] he’s playing some of his best football right now.”

And his work ethic embodies someone who isn’t merely hanging on, or complacent with his role as a backup.

Lamm works every day like he’s a starter, and his preparation and attitude often sets the tone for fellow linemen.

“I love his approach to the game, to being a professional. He never complains, he just gets the job done. He’s a true hard hat, lunch pail, old school [mentality],” Armstead said. “I love everything about his mentality, his mind-set. I’ve learned a lot from Kendall [Lamm].”

Lamm came into this season adamant that 2024 would be his last in the NFL.

This was supposed to be his farewell tour. Despite putting together his best NFL season last year, Lamm admittedly lost his love for the game because his grandfather’s health was failing, and his family needed his support.

There were times in 2023 where he felt like leaving the team, in season, to support his family members as his grandfather’s health declined.

He was ready to retire at the end of last season, but surprisingly chose to play one more year, and it was supposed to be his last.

“When I said that this would be my last year my grandfather had just passed. I wanted to spend more time with my family. But if we get towards the end of the year and I feel good we’ll keep it going,” Lamm said. “But at the same time, the mental state I was in, the level of importance, [family] outweighed football. If I get to the end of the year and they still outweigh football you’ll never see me again. But at the end of the year if I talk to my grandmother, and talk to my family and they are OK, especially my grandmother cause she’s the oldest one, you might see me again.

“I’m 32 years old now. What once was important, being in the sun, being around beautiful women, I could care less about that,” Lamm continued. “I just want to go home and spend time with my people.”

Until then, this undrafted Appalachian State okater will continue to keep pushing forward with the goal of silencing his critics, turning skeptics into believers. And that crusade begins Monday night against the Rams.