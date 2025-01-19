Kel'el Ware goes for 25 to help Heat beat Spurs

.

Tim Bontemps: Final: Heat 128, Spurs 107 Kel'el Ware with the game of his carer thus far, going for 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 34 minutes off the bench and spending large chunks of the game guarding Victor Wembanyama, who had 21 & 10 ahead of the Spurs flying to Paris.

Source: x.com

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 92, Spurs 68.

Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware --> David Robinson and Tim Duncan - 4:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Kel'el Ware just subbed out, Heat went on a 36-13 run with Bam Adebayo and Ware on the court together. - 4:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat also opening the second half with Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo on the court together. Well then ...

Haywood Highsmith begins the third quarter on the bench. - 4:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 46, Spurs 41.

In their first extended minutes together, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware played the final 7:19 of the first half together. The Heat closed the second quarter on a 14-2 run during that time.

Jimmy Butler with six points. - 4:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Heat are within 1 of the Spurs' 13 point lead.

Kel'el Ware with 11 points to lead the Heat. He's had some putback dunks, alley oop dunks, made free throw, and just drilled the wide open three - 3:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

A Bam Adebayo post-up ends up in an Adebayo assist for a Kel'el Ware three. Is this what you wanted? - 3:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nikola Jovic is always looking for that lob to Kel'el Ware. - 3:33 PM

Ira Winderman: Heat say Bam Adebayo (back) is available tonight in Los Angeles against the Lakers, as is Kel'el Ware (foot). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 15, 2025

Barry Jackson: Alley-oops to Kel’el Ware have been one of the fun Heat things. Tyler Herro said today "Honestly, I've never had a rookie come up to me and tell me to just throw it up. He comes up to me before every single game and he tells me I need three or four. He puts in a little order before the game" -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / January 9, 2025

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler finished today's game with a usage rate of 12.2 percent. That's the third-lowest usage rate among the nine Heat players who played today, ahead of only Kel'el Ware and Alec Burks. -via x.com / January 1, 2025

