Keke Palmer Dons Leather in Toni Maticevski Dress, Julianne Hough Wears Grace Ling and More Stars at Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 were held consecutively over Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles to spotlight the notable shows and talent across American television.

As one of the first awards of the season (and a precursor to the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 on Monday), several stars hit the red carpet event in standout looks, including Julianne Hough, Aja Naomi King, Melanie Lynskey and more. Among the top winners at the awards was HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Storm Reid, Keke Palmer and Carol Burnett.

Here, a recap of the stars’ style.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Storm Reid mixed textures in a strapless Prada gown with a blush pink top and a silver sequin-adorned skirt. Complete with a long side-train, the actress was dressed by stylist Jason Bolden and was the winner of the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Last of Us.”

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Melanie Lynskey went bold in a custom red Christian Siriano dress with a ruffled tiered skirt and button-up top. Accessorizing her look with Jimmy Choo heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Martin Katz jewelry, the actress was nominated for a Best Actress in a Drama award for her role in “Yellowjackets.”

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Aja Naomi King shined in an Alberta Ferretti gown with checkered, woven detail on her torso, pairing the look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Working with styling duo Wayman and Micah, King’s dress was from the brand’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Beatrice Granno

Beatrice Granno at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Beatrice Granno donned a draped Fendi gown with a structured scoop neckline, collaborating with stylist Valeria J. Marchetti. The actress’ frock was from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Keke Palmer at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

Keke Palmer took edgy dressing to the red carpet in a burgundy Toni Maticevski gown. Palmer, who was awarded Outstanding Host for a Game Show, accessorized her halter-neck frock with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

Julianne Hough took an artistic spin on all-black dressing in a Grace Ling gown with a silver spear sliced through it. Hough completed her look with a Judith Leiber clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia

Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

Brie and Nikki Garcia coordinated in dainty gowns, with Brie in a shimmering Rodarte number and Nikki opting for a strapless ivory gown with a ruffled skirt. The siblings presented at the awards.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause also embraced red in a one-shoulder Christian Siriano dress with a thigh-high side-slit. The “Selling Sunset” star was also picked to present at the awards.

