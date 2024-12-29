Keith Higgins Jr. scores 22 to lead Lehigh to 87-67 victory over Neumann

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 22 points to lead Lehigh to an 87-67 victory over Neumann on Sunday.

Higgins added eight rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (5-6). Tyler Whitney-Sidney shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Cam Gillus scored 10.

Mike Smith III led the Knights with 15 points. Gary Francis added 12 points and DJ Earl had 12 points and three steals.

Led by 13 points from Higgins before the break, Lehigh entered halftime tied with Neumann 42-42. Lehigh pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press