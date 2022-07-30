How Keir Starmer Plans To Move On From The Latest Battle In Labour's Civil War

Kevin Schofield, Alexandra Rogers
·6 min read
How Keir Starmer Plans To Move On From The Latest Battle In Labour's Civil War (Photo: Illustration: Chris McGonigal/HuffPost; Photos: Getty Images)
How Keir Starmer Plans To Move On From The Latest Battle In Labour's Civil War (Photo: Illustration: Chris McGonigal/HuffPost; Photos: Getty Images)

How Keir Starmer Plans To Move On From The Latest Battle In Labour's Civil War (Photo: Illustration: Chris McGonigal/HuffPost; Photos: Getty Images)

Keir Starmer will head off this week on his first overseas family holiday in years.

It will come as a welcome respite from the seemingly never-ending civil war between the Labour leadership and the party’s left wing.

Any hope Starmer had that Labour could simply sit back and enjoy the spectacle of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak trashing the record of their own government for the next few weeks were shattered when Sam Tarry popped up on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning.

The shadow transport minister was broadcasting live from a picket line at London Euston station alongside striking rail workers.

Just 24 hours before, Starmer had declared: “The Labour party in opposition needs to be the Labour party in power and a government doesn’t go on picket lines.”

But it was the fact that Tarry had not sought permission for his TV appearance in advance that particularly annoyed party bosses.

What’s more, he subsequently described himself on Sky News as the shadow secretary of state for transport - a post held by Louise Haigh - before departing from Labour policy by saying public sector workers should receive above-inflation pay rises.

Within hours, Tarry was sacked, sparking unbridled fury from union bosses and MPs on the left of the party.

“Had he just popped up at a picket line and tweeted about it, it’s almost certain that he wouldn’t have been sacked,” a senior party figure told HuffPost UK.

“There is an understanding that emotions are running high on this and that showing support for workers is fine - as long as you’re holding the party line.

“The reason he was sacked was that he booked himself on the TV and gave himself Lou Haigh’s job. If you don’t sack him for that, what’s to stop a junior member of Wes Streeting’s team doing the same next week and announcing we’ll give above inflation pay rises for nurses?

“What Sam did was totally disrespectful to Lou and so we couldn’t just let him off with a slap on the wrists. It’s also very obvious that he wanted to be sacked - but just because he wanted it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it.”

Speaking after being sacked, Tarry - who just happens to be the partner of Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner - said: “I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches.”

But a Starmer ally accused the Ilford South MP of being more concerned with preventing his own deselection than securing a Labour government.

“What has Sam achieved by doing this?,” they said. “He has put his fight to hold onto his own seat above Labour’s electoral prospects for his own attention seeking purposes and as a result has driven a coach and horses through a position that’s not easy for anyone.”

A spokesman for Tarry said it was “simply not true” to say his appearance on the picket line had anything to do with the situation in Ilford South.

“Sam has been on picket lines repeatedly during his time on the frontbench,” the spokesman said. “The idea that this was to curry favour with the unions is nonsense because he already has their backing.

“He’s spent the last two years being incredibly loyal, but it got to the point where he just felt ‘enough is enough’.”

Sam Tarry speaking to Good Morning Britain from the picket line. (Photo: Good Morning Britain)
Sam Tarry speaking to Good Morning Britain from the picket line. (Photo: Good Morning Britain)

Sam Tarry speaking to Good Morning Britain from the picket line. (Photo: Good Morning Britain)

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell led the condemnation of Tarry’s sacking, telling Sky News: “I don’t know who is advising Keir Starmer, but this is a completely unnecessary row that’s been invented just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart.”

Diane Abbott and Rachel Maskell also criticised Starmer, while the already-strained relations between the party and the trade union movement were damaged further.

But a party source said: “These are people who have no interest in helping Labour win the next election and you can tell that because the only contributions they have made in the last two years have been to criticise Labour and make it more difficult for us to win.

“They are desperate to see Keir fail.”

After returning from holiday, Starmer will do a summer tour of the UK, where he will meet voters and “flesh out” the party’s plans for the economy.

“This is the time to get Keir out from behind the podium and doing the stuff he enjoys - spending time with voters,” an insider said.

“He won’t be distracted by all the inward-looking party bollocks from those playing to the gallery - one of the things he learned early on is that the more you give in internal rows, the more people take.”

Nevertheless, Starmer remains under pressure to flesh out Labour’s policy offering, with the polls suggesting that voters remain to be convinced about what his government would actually look like.

“Ideas are going to come out in the Tory leadership race and there is a danger the candidates will use it as a chance to say they are going to fix the economy and that they offer a clean start, despite the fact they have been in government for 12 years,” said one party source.

“Keir has said he’s re-starting the election manifesto with a blank sheet of paper. That’s the right decision but he now needs to write on it.

“We have got to set out where we are. Keir’s conference speech should be the pinnacle of the election narrative.”

There is always a temptation to say that the next leader’s conference speech is their most important one ever, but on this occasion it may well be right.

With the next election just two years away - and possibly even sooner - Starmer is running out of time to seal the deal with the electorate.

“It’s always a big moment,” said one ally. “Last year’s was really good, although it was bit of a high-wire exercise of telling the party it had to get real.

“This year will be different - the party is in a far better place. This year is about reaching out to voters, showing that we have not just the diagnosis of the ills the country faces but the cure.”

But with the Labour movement as split as it has ever been, will Starmer be able reunite his party as well as the country?

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dodgers top Rockies 5-4 behind Urías, move to 20-4 in July

    Will Smith and Trayce Thompson each hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their torrid July with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. The Dodgers overcame 13 runners left on base and a shaky ninth inning by Craig Kimbrel to improve to 20-4 this month and 67-32 overall, both the best marks in the majors. Smith added a single and reached base four times, while Urías (10-6) used a fastball-changeup-curveball mix to hold the Rockies to two runs and four hits.

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions overcame a 17-4 second quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final. The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first s

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr