Keia Clarke and the WNBA New York Liberty are Ready to Conquer All

If you haven’t felt the roar of 17,700 fans shaking the rafters of Barclays Center, then you clearly haven't been to one of the New York Liberty's basketball games. But, says the WBNA team's CEO Keia Clarke, it was a hard won triumph: “Shepherding this team from a 2000 seat arena, 20 miles outside the city and then to the heart of Brooklyn felt daunting, but it was something we needed to do.”

Now, the New York Liberty are so much more than a basketball team—they’re the pulse of a city, chasing down their championship dream. For years, they’ve been close, watching the title slip through their fingers. But this season? It feels different. They could be just days away from clinching the title as they face off against the Minnesota Lynx.

With Breanna Stewart’s electric agility, Sabrina Ionescu’s sniper-like precision, and Jonquel Jones’ sheer dominance, the Liberty have transformed into a powerhouse. They’re not just playing the game—they’re building a legacy, stitched into the very fabric of Brooklyn. At the helm of this transformation is Keia Clarke, the CEO. From an early career at the Basketball Hall of Fame to leading the Liberty, Clarke’s journey is one of patience, purpose, and a fierce commitment to community. She knows that success isn’t just measured in wins—it’s in building a culture. Under her watch, the Liberty are a shining example of what women’s sports can be: celebrated, sustainable, and unapologetically bold.

“This momentum we’re seeing now feels validating for many,” Clarke says. “I even joke that for years my own family wasn’t convinced people would support women’s sports on this scale—but I always believed in it. I knew we had something special.”

But success for Clarke, has never been just about winning games—although of course that's key. She's running a business, filling stadiums, growing fanbases and also revenue. And her work is paying off. Game after game, they fill the stands, sell out tickets, and in October this year the Mayor's Office announced that the team had generated $18 million in economic impact for New York City—with tens of thousands of fans flocking to each game, and a tourism boost too.

And yes fans want to see the players. But the team's mascot Ellie the Elephant, with a swagger that's pure New York, is as beloved and iconic as those she represents (and yes, she even made an appearance on the Glamour Women of the Year red carpet recently).

As Clarke says, “Ellie, along with everything else we’ve crafted, plays a role in shaping our content and social voice, and that’s what our fans connect with.”

This season, as they're in the final stretches of the championship play offs, the Liberty aren’t just ready—they’re here to rewrite the narrative. They’re showing that women in sports aren’t just playing to compete—they’re playing to claim their rightful place at the top, setting a new standard that goes beyond the court and straight into the heart of everyone watching.

Glamour: What is the most misunderstood thing about what you do?

Keia Clarke: People often misunderstand that I don’t recruit or draft players, and I’m not focused on coaching. I run the business side of things.

You’ve held various roles with the Liberty over the years, from marketing to COO, and now CEO. How has your vision for the team and its impact evolved as you've moved up the ladder?

So much has changed about how I approach the impact I can have on the franchise, and honestly, within the league. As my role has grown, so has the level of responsibility — and the type of responsibility. In the early years, I was very tactical, focused on the next game, the next event, and the marketing or revenue tied to those one-on-one situations. But as a leader, my focus has shifted more toward people management — getting the best out of my team daily, making sure they feel seen and motivated. Lately, I’ve been thinking more long-term. Early on, it was about the next thing, but now I'm looking ahead to one, two, even five years down the road. The output of what we do hasn’t changed — it’s still live events and sports. But the way I think about it, and my vision for where we're going, has evolved. It’s not just about the product on the court anymore, it’s about how the people behind the scenes are activating and initiating our goals. That’s where my focus is now.

What was your first big job?

My first big job was as an account executive, or salesperson, at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Your path from athlete to executive is a unique one. How has your experience as a player influenced the way you lead the Liberty team and franchise today?

There isn’t a single part of my professional role that hasn’t been influenced by, or that I don’t reference back to, my time as a student-athlete. Even from the start, being raised as an only child, I sought out sports for camaraderie, but what I found was fearlessness, courage, and a love for being part of a team. That’s been a huge asset now, as I work literally for a team and with a team. Figuratively, too, because we need multiple people across different verticals to come together for a common goal. Being a former athlete gives me attributes like resilience and stamina, which I use every day. I often say, if I hadn’t been an athlete, I’m not sure I would’ve stayed in one career or with one company for this long. But I see it as coming back season after season, always developing a new skill. It's like a post player who decides to expand their game and comes back with a three-pointer after working on it in the offseason. I came in with a particular skill set, and in a season or two, I’ll need to develop something new. That all goes back to having that athlete mentality.

What advice do you wish you could give your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to be patient and show yourself grace throughout the career journey.

As someone who has championed women in sports throughout your career, how does it feel to witness the growing visibility and support for women’s sports in 2024?

It’s incredibly gratifying. I’ve been with the Liberty for 14 years and involved with the WNBA for nearly 20, so I’ve seen this growth firsthand. It’s the result of hard work by so many who came before me, people I’ve learned from. This momentum we’re seeing now feels validating for many. I even joke that for years my own family wasn’t convinced people would support women’s sports on this scale—but I always believed in it. I knew we had something special; it just needed time, effort, and focus. I’m proud to have been a part of that. But now, the question is: how do we sustain it? That's what matters most. None of us want this to be a fleeting moment—we want it to be a lasting shift, a turning point that makes this level of visibility the new normal.

What’s the best piece of money or career advice you’ve ever received?

Pay yourself first. Before you pay your bills or take care of responsibilities, make sure you set aside money for what you want to do.

What do you think still needs to happen structurally to ensure that women’s sports—and specifically the WNBA—continue to grow and thrive?

I mentioned earlier that a common misconception about my role is that it’s focused solely on basketball. While the level of competition is at an all-time high, the real key to long-term success lies in aligning our business strategies. Expanding corporate partnerships, securing more media coverage, and commanding stronger media rights deals from broadcasters are all critical steps. But these are more than just economic goals or KPIs; they’re about reshaping the way we talk about women’s sports as a business. For too long, women’s sports were discussed with a negative connotation. Now, we’re talking about the business of women’s sports, and that shift in mindset is what will drive lasting growth. I also believe there was a time when we didn’t value or invest in the content the way we should have, and correcting that is essential to moving forward.

The number of documentaries that have been made about women's sports now and the media coverage, the podcasts, and just really specific content being created around this that didn't exist a decade ago. That change is reaching new audiences and keeping them engaged. At the Liberty, we’ve created an environment where everyone—from the front office to the fans—is part of this evolution. People can look back and say they were there during this pivotal moment when women’s sports reached true equity, providing the resources and recognition needed for success.

People would be happier at work if…

People would be happier at work if they felt their work had a sense of purpose.

How do you feel the Liberty franchise is fostering an environment that supports not just the physical but also the mental well-being of its players and leaders?

We pride ourselves on being a player-first franchise, meaning nothing we do—commercially or otherwise—happens without centering who our players are, both as people and athletes. Since Joe and Clara Tsai bought the team in 2019, every decision has been focused on supporting the whole person, including mental well-being. It’s not just about their bodies but also their minds. We’re intentional about creating an environment where their jobs don’t feel like work. From how they live to how they train, everything is designed with their well-being in mind.

For example, 10 years ago, WNBA teams didn’t even have nutritionists, but now we understand that mental health is tied to what you eat, how you rest, and more. During the pandemic, we doubled our front office and business staff, and the same investment was made in the performance team, ensuring resources—especially for mental health—were available to everyone.

As a mother of two and your advocacy for paid leave, how has navigating motherhood influenced the way you create space for mothers in the Liberty franchise, both among athletes and team members? What policies or support systems do you believe are essential to help balance motherhood and careers without compromise?

I’ve learned the importance of grace from being a working mom—it’s something I’m still navigating. There’s no secret formula or perfect balance; it’s a constant work in progress. That understanding makes me empathetic and open with my team, not just about parenting but also about their personal well-being. I believe in creating separation between work and life, and while it might be unorthodox for a CEO, it’s how I lead, because I didn’t have role models showing me that balance.

As for our players, they’ve taken control of their own advocacy. In the latest CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement), they pushed for specific benefits to support athletes navigating motherhood or family planning, which has historically been an issue in women’s sports. We’ve followed their lead, implementing policies like our partnership with RMA, a fertility health center, to provide resources and awareness for non-traditional family planning. It’s a reflection of both the players' advocacy and my own journey.

The Liberty's transition to Barclays Center under your leadership was a major milestone. How have you seen the fan base evolve since that move, and what’s the strategy to continue growing that engagement?

Shepherding this team from a 2000 seat arena, 20 miles outside the city and then to the heart of Brooklyn felt daunting, but it was something we needed to do. Our ownership delivered on that vision, and it has made all the difference. You mentioned what the experience feels like during Liberty Games. The experience at Liberty games is carefully curated—it’s the intersection of sports and culture we dreamed of when we first imagined what this team could become in a world-class venue. One unique aspect is Ellie, which deserves its own conversation. Ellie, along with everything else we’ve crafted, plays a role in shaping our content and social voice, and that’s what our fans connect with.

Every vertical, from marketing to game day operations, has a voice in creating what the Liberty experience feels like. It’s not about one person waving a wand; it’s a true team effort. Every vertical has a voice in shaping what a WNBA game should feel like. We’re in Brooklyn, so we constantly ask, how can we push boundaries? Whether it’s music, video, or culture, we aim to set a new standard. That collaborative spirit, driven by a diverse group of minds, is what keeps evolving the fan experience, and it’s what will allow us to continue creating something special for years to come.

What do you think sets the Liberty apart—not just in terms of performance, but in culture and vision?

It really comes down to our intentional approach. We don’t just focus on wins—we strive to truly understand who our players are, what matters to them, and what they want to accomplish, both on and off the court. Before the season even starts, we sit down with each player to learn about their goals and passions. That same mindset extends to our fans—we’re constantly asking what drives them to buy tickets, show up early, and engage with us. It’s about building meaningful connections.

For some, success is a win on the scoreboard, but for others, it’s a simple high-five from a player that creates a memory they’ll cherish. That’s the special sauce—knowing we’re creating experiences that can last a lifetime, possibly passed down through generations. It feels like purpose-driven work, and even if it only impacts my own kids, it still matters. The Liberty way is about everyone—our players, our staff, our fans—rowing in the same direction. That shared vision, that collective effort, is what makes us strong and unique.

Originally Appeared on Glamour