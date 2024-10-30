Kehl answers questions on Sahin's future after Dortmund's latest defeat

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund suffered their fourth defeat in their last five games on Tuesday, crashing out of the DFB-Pokal after a 1-0 extra-time loss to Wolfsburg.

The defeat - Dortmund's fifth in a row on the road - piles further pressure on head coach Nuri Sahin, with critics calling for his sacking.

However, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl insisted in a post-match interview that Sahin is not on the chopping block.

"We will stand together. We'll get through this together," Kehl said after the defeat.

Asked what Dortmund's second-round exit means for the possibility of Sahin losing his job, Kehl replied:

"Nothing! This is not a situation that Borussia Dortmund haven't overcome in the past.

Next up for Sahin and Dortmund is a tricky match against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this Saturday.