Keep 11, sell 18 – what our readers think Manchester United should do with their squad

Marcus Rashford's future could dominate the summer - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

On Monday, Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for the majority of their first-team squad this summer.

Our report sparked hundreds of reader responses, many of them calling for Marcus Rashford to be among the players sold.

Here are five players, who stirred most of the conversation.

Telegraph Sport readers appear fairly split over Maguire’s future, with around 57 per cent polled suggesting the club should look to sell the England defender. Maguire has responded impressively this season to being stripped of the armband by Ten Hag and has earned the manager’s trust after coming in from the cold to help answer United’s injury crisis. With Raphael Varane expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season and doubts over the futures of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, United have some big decisions to make in the centre-half position. Maguire’s lack of pace does not naturally lend itself to playing a high line unless he has a speedy partner not to him and pace in the full-back positions.

It has been a luckless first season for Mount at Old Trafford with his campaign decimated by injury and a 60 per cent majority of Telegraph Sport readers polled feel the England midfielder should stay. Mount has started just seven games for United this term, and only four in the Premier League since his £60m move from Chelsea, and his performances when he has played were disappointing.

Yet there was a reason he was also coveted by Arsenal and Liverpool before settling on a move to United and the 25-year-old - a Champions League winner with Chelsea - will hope he can rediscover full fitness and his confidence and remind people of his talent.

Mason Mount has struggled with injury this season - Getty Images /Robbie Jay Barratt

Marcus Rashford

Around 84 per cent of Telegraph Sport readers polled believe United should sell Rashford this summer. United are not actively looking to offload the struggling England striker but they would seriously consider his sale should any credible offers come in and the player signals any interest in pursuing a fresh challenge.

Story continues

Paris Saint-Germain have been admirers for several seasons but a hefty price tag coupled with his £325,000 a week wages mean there are very few clubs who could afford him. Rashford has cut a disconsolate figure on the pitch this season and has been reprimanded by Erik ten Hag over his behaviour off it, not least a drunken night out in Belfast in January after which he reported too ill to train and was omitted from the club’s FA Cup squad to face Newport County.

Around 65 per cent of Telegraph Sport readers polled feel United should look to cash in on Greenwood, who is currently resurrecting his career on loan at Getafe in Spain where he has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances. Various clubs on the continent are monitoring developments. The controversial 22-year-old striker appears unlikely to play for United again after the club abandoned plans to reintegrate the player back into their squad last summer in the wake of a fierce public and internal backlash. It followed the Crown Prosecution Service announcing in February last year that charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour against Greenwood had been dropped after key witnesses withdrew and new material came to light.

Fewer than five per cent of Telegraph Sport readers polled believe United should keep Martial, who remarkably has been at Old Trafford for nine years. United intend to release the injury plagued, perennially inconsistent France striker at the end of the season after opting not to invoke an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. His departure will free up more than £200,000 a week on the wage bill.