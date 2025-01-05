Keenan Allen reveals which 3 teams he's willing to sign with in free agency

If Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen decides to continue his playing career, he's only got two places -- and three teams -- on his mind as he prepares to enter free agency.

Last offseason, the Bears traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Allen, who came in with just one year remaining on his contract, after playing the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers.

Preparing to hit free agency for the first time in his career, Allen spoke with Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times about his upcoming future, and revealed one key factor he would need in order to re-sign with Chicago. As the Bears prepare to begin their search for the next head coach, Allen told Finley that he wants the team to hire a head coach who has experience to lead their team next season.

During Allen's interview with the Sun-Times he also revealed that there are only three teams he'd be willing to sign with and one of them is indeed the Bears. Outside of a return to Chicago, which Allen has hinted at a few times this season, he also spoke about a potential reunion with the Chargers, or the other team in Los Angeles, the Rams. Those are the three teams that Allen said he would target to play with in 2025, if he does indeed decide to play next year.

In his one and only season in Chicago, Allen has had a respectable season in what has been a disappointing failure for the team overall. Recording 67 receptions, 719 yards, and seven touchdowns on the season, Allen has not only been reliable and productive on the field, but in the locker room, as well.

Current offensive coordinator Chris Beatty said this season that he feels Allen is the smartest football player he's ever coached, and also feels that the veteran wide receiver is also a coach on the field and in the locker room.

The Bears have approximately $82 million in cap space and while the focus will be on adding to the offensive and defensive line, the team could benefit from bringing back Allen, if the two sides can come to terms on a reasonable deal for both.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Keenan Allen reveals 3 teams he's willing to sign with in free agency