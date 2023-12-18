Keaton Mitchell, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence among NFL's injured in Week 15

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 15. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Keaton Mitchell, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence were among the key players injured in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Players hurt in Sunday's games will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Mitchell sustained a left knee injury early in the fourth quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Mitchell to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

"It's going to be a serious injury, a knee injury," Harbaugh said. "It looks like he won't be back for the rest of the season."

Mitchell totaled 88 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches before his exit. The undrafted rookie totaled 489 yards from scrimmage and two scores in eight games this season.

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen blocks for quarterback Sam Howell while facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

From @NFLGameDay: #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase suffered an AC joint sprain last night, while DJ Reader is out for the season. Plus, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid were both fined for their conduct against officials last week. pic.twitter.com/W9JMPrsae5— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2023

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (R) is in the NFL's concussion protocol. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Ravens will now turn to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to lead their backfield. Harbaugh said the Ravens plan to elevate veteran running back Melvin Gordon III from their practice squad.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams (groin) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) were also injured in Week 15. Harbaugh said Williams is day-to-day, while Stanley must clear the concussion protocol.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was placed in the concussion protocol after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also was placed in the concussion protocol after the game. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards and a score in the loss. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard could be in line to play in Week 16 if Lawrence remains out.

The Ravens (11-3) will battle the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) in Week 16. The Jaguars (8-6) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed sustained a toe injury in Week 15. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a concussion in the first half of a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He completed 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards and lost a fumble. He exited in the second quarter and did not return.

Second-string quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 14 of 26 passes for 110 yards, two interceptions and a fumble in relief of Wilson.

Safety Tony Adams exited because of a head injury and defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and John Franklin-Myers sustained hip injuries in the loss.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring) were among the Dolphins players injured.

The Dolphins (10-4) will host the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday in Miami Gardens. The Jets (5-9) will host the Washington Commanders (4-10) in Week 16.

Cowboys guard Zack Martin sustained a thigh injury and did not return during a loss to the Buffalo Bills. He exited in the first quarter. T.J. Bass replaced Martin and could be in line to take more repetitions if the veteran guard misses time.

Martin told reporters that he will get treatment and felt good about his prospects to play against the Dolphins. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also said that Martin told him he "will be OK."

The Arizona Cardinals lost wide receiver Marquise Brown to a heel injury during their loss to the 49ers. He did not secure a catch in the loss.

The Cardinals (3-11) will battle the Chicago Bears (5-9) on Sunday in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed sustained a toe injury during a loss to the Buccaneers and did not return. He caught six passes for 52 yards and a score in the loss.

The Packers (6-8) will face the Carolina Panthers (2-12) in Week 16.

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward sustained a concussion and was ruled out during a win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans (8-6) will host the Cleveland Browns (9-5) on Sunday in Houston. The Titans (5-9) will host the Seattle Seahawks (6-7).

The Browns lost offensive tackle Joel Bitonio to a back injury during their win over the Bears.

The Los Angeles Rams lost defensive backs Tre Tomlinson (thigh) and Ahkello Witherspoon (groin) to injuries during their win over the Commanders.

Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (concussion) and offensive linemen Charles Leno Jr. (calf) and center Tyler Larsen (knee) sustained injuries in the loss.

The Rams (7-7) will host the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

New England Patriots guard Cole Strange and defensive back Jonathan Jones sustained knee injuries during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots (4-11) will battle the Denver Broncos (7-7) in Week 16. The Chiefs (9-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8).

Several key Cincinnati Bengals players were injured Thursday during their win over the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader sustained a torn quadriceps. Coach Zach Taylor said he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Rookie cornerback D.J. Ivey sustained a torn ACL and is also expected to miss the rest of the season. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase sustained a shoulder injury and is day-to-day.

Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard sustained an ankle injury and exited the game early.

The Bengals (8-6) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) on Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Vikings (7-7) will host the Detroit Lions (10-4) on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in Indianapolis. He did not return.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick will be evaluated this week when the Steelers return to Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kenneth Murray (shoulder), cornerback Essang Bassey (concussion) and offensive lineman Will Clapp (knee) were injured during their loss to the Raiders on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo also sustained a knee injury.

The Chargers (5-9) will host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Saturday in Inglewood.

The Seahawks will host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday in the final game of Week 15. The Monday Night Football matchup will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST from Seattle and air on ESPN.