KD beats LeBron, Nuggets & Bucks panic meter, Banchero drops 50 & Wolves deep dive | Kevin O'Connor Show

On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin kicks things off with help from Daman Rangoola as the duo give their instant takeaways from Monday night's games, including the Los Angeles Lakers looking promising even in defeat, the Denver Nuggets looking concerning even in victory, Paolo Banchero dropping 50, hype for the Boston Celtics and some early concern over the Milwaukee Bucks and Daman's favorite nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.

Later, Kevin is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves podcaster Dane Moore to discuss the drastic changes to the Timberwolves roster and lineup. They dissect the increased three-point volume for young star Anthony Edwards, and explain what fans should expect from his new play style. They also project the best options for the Timberwolves lineup with new faces like Rob Dillingham and Julius Randle in the mix.

To wrap the show, Kevin answers questions from listeners on this week's mailbag. He covers the difference between the perception for Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, if the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder could win 70 games and artists similar to Father John Misty.

(00:45) Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Lakers

(12:00) Denver Nuggets beat Toronto Raptors

(23:10) Orlando Magic beat Detroit Pistons

(26:05) Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks

(38:30) Anthony Edwards' shot selection

(53:35) The Timberwolves best lineup

(1:05:50) Mailbag

(1:06:10) Jayson Tatum vs Anthony Edwards

(1:07:30) Can a team win 70 games?

(1:08:10) Father John Misty

