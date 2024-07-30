New KC shortstop Paul DeJong on his ‘special’ but short journey to the Royals

A frenzied flurry of deals were made Tuesday ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and players said goodbye to teammates and hit the road to meet their new clubs.

No player had a shorter journey than new Royals infielder Paul DeJong. He was acquired from the White Sox and, after cleaning out his stall, made the roughly 75-step journey from Chicago’s clubhouse to the Royals’.

The Royals and White Sox are playing a three-game series this week at Guaranteed Rate Field, so DeJong had a short stroll past the colorful posters in the bowels of the stadium.

More importantly, DeJong also picked up 32 games in the standings, going from a White Sox team that has a shot to set the MLB record for losses in the modern era to one currently occupying a playoff spot.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” DeJong said, while sitting in the Royals dugout wearing his new No. 15 shirt. “I’m just happy to be on a great team. I’ve watched this team for a while now playing against them, and it seems like this is a great group of guys. A lot of young, hungry talent and a chance to win, which is what we all play this game for. So just excited to contribute the best I can.”

DeJong awoke Tuesday morning knowing he could be traded. He was at peace with wherever he ended up going, saying he trusted God to take care of him.

Turns out he got to do something unusual. Changing teams in the middle of a series was a cool experience for DeJong, who turns 31 on Friday.

“Changing clubhouse is something new and special,” DeJong said. “I could have gone across the country but instead I go across the field, so it’s a day I’ll always remember and I’m just excited to start my career with the Royals.”

Paul DeJong’s role on the Royals

When he broke into the majors in 2017, DeJong finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. Two years later, he clubbed 30 home runs and was an All-Star.

General manager J.J. Picollo said DeJong fits a particular need for the Royals.

“What we like about him is his versatility in the infield,” Picollo said. “He’s been mostly shortstop-third base. He’s hit 18 home runs this year. That’s something we wanted whether that’s off the bench or in the lineup. Somebody who potentially is a threat to hit the long ball. ... This team was missing a right-handed threat off the bench or in the lineup on occasion, and that’s what Paul will do for us.”

In addition to those home runs, DeJong had 14 doubles in 102 games with the White Sox this season while batting .228. A year ago, DeJong spent time with the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Giants and hit just .207. He has a .229 average with 134 home runs in 831 career games.

This season had been particularly difficult given Chicago’s abysmal 27-82 record.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs,” DeJong acknowledged, “but I think I’m stronger because of that. I’ve learned a lot about myself. Trying to be reel in the moment. You know, we’re losing so much over there, it’s tough to kind of see what’s in front of you. And so, for me, I just tried to learn how to prepare a little bit better and what it takes for me to go out there and play my best. So just really focusing on the things that I can control.”