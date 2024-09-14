KC Royals shuffle bullpen as reliever Chris Stratton placed on 15-day injured list

The Kansas City Royals placed right-handed reliever Chris Stratton on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain.

Stratton, 34, has allowed five earned runs in his last two relief appearances. On Friday, Stratton labored in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He surrendered three hits and issued two runs in the Royals 8-3 victory.

“It’s something that he has been dealing with off and on for a couple of months now,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “It’s just to the point where he knows he is not capable of pitching to his full abilities. So it’s time for us to get it looked at.”

Stratton is expected to be evaluated further on Monday in Kansas City. In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled left-hander Angel Zerpa from Triple-A Omaha.

“It’s soreness and that’s something pitchers deal with all the time,” Quatraro said. “So a veteran pitcher that knows how to work through that, you give them the benefit of the doubt. It’s just a little more sore than it had been last night.”

Stratton posted a 5.55 ERA in 57 games this season. In the last two months, Stratton has allowed 14 earned runs and 22 hits to opposing teams. They are hitting .346 against him in his last 20 games.

“He doesn’t feel like he has been himself,” Quatraro said. “Now whether that is stuff or location or the combination of the two, got to speculate on that.”

Zerpa returns to the Royals bullpen. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on August 26 and worked on a few things in the minor leagues.

Quatraro was thrilled with his pitching results in recent weeks. Zerpa has allowed one earned run in 11 ⅓ innings with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

“All the results were good,” Quatraro said. “He did exactly what (Royals pitching coach) Brian (Sweeney) and the guys sent him down there to do, which was throw more breaking balls. Also, get comfortable with his arm slot pitching into lefties.”

The Royals are now carrying four left-handed relievers again. The team likes to match up in the late innings and Zerpa is another option to pitch in leverage situations.

Stratton is the latest Royals reliever to be placed on the injured list. KC is currently without Hunter Harvey and Will Smith due to back ailments.

Harvey is dealing with mid-back tightness and has been sidelined since Aug. 10. Smith has low back spasms and has missed the last 18 games.