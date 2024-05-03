KC Royals’ Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo receive team honors for first month of season

Kansas City Royals veterans Salvador Perez and Seth Lugo received a special honor on Friday afternoon.

Both players received monthly awards for their strong start to the 2024 season. Perez was named Royals player of the month. Meanwhile, Lugo was awarded pitcher of the month honors.

Perez, 33, has shined across the board. He leads the Royals with a .355 batting average, seven home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.009 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Perez also hasn’t struck out in his last 36 plate appearances.

In April, Perez hit his 250th home run against the New York Mets. He also surpassed Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney for fifth place on the Royals all-time RBI list.

Additionally, Perez has also helped guide a resurgent pitching staff. He has improved his pitch framing numbers and had a critical role in game planning this season.

Royals pitchers have a combined 3.14 ERA which ranks fifth in the majors. The unit is elevated by the additions of Lugo and Michael Wacha in the starting rotation. Relievers John Schreiber, Chris Stratton, Will Smith and Nick Anderson have stabilized the bullpen.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on April 4, 2024.

Lugo has been a linchpin in the success. He is 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA. He also leads the Royals with six quality starts.

In his last 14 innings, Lugo has allowed one earned run and recorded 17 strikeouts. His numbers have also drawn attention across the league.

Prior to Friday’s action, Lugo ranks tied for first in wins and seventh in ERA in MLB.

The Royals set a franchise record with their most wins through April. KC will face another challenge this weekend in a series against the defending World Series champions Texas Rangers.