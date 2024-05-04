KC Royals’ offense explodes late for 7-1 home victory over Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals reliever John Schreiber roared towards his dugout. As he walked off the mound, he threw his fist violently in the air.

Schreiber was pumped. … and rightfully so. The Royals veteran had just given his team a chance.

In the seventh inning, Schreiber pitched out of a bases-loaded jam against the Texas Rangers. He allowed two hits and issued a walk before striking out Rangers star Marcus Semien to end the threat.

The Royals remained tied 1-1 with the Rangers. Then, KC opened the floodgates with a six-run frame en route to a 7-1 victory.

Royals captain Salvador Perez led the charge against the Rangers bullpen.

Perez hit a three-run homer that capped the scoring onslaught. The Royals also added five singles against Rangers relievers Cole Winn and José Ureña.

Winn surrendered four runs in the inning. He allowed RBI singles to Royals duo Kyle Isbel and Bobby Witt Jr. Meanwhile, Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino added an RBI single off Ureña before setting the stage for Perez’s home run.

The Royals improved to 20-13 this season. The offense found a way to click down the stretch against the Rangers pitching staff. Prior to the sixth inning, the Royals’ lone run came via a Hunter Renfroe homer.

The Rangers (17-16) scored once against Royals starter Brady Singer, who tossed six innings and recorded eight strikeouts.

Schreiber picked up his third victory. Royals reliever Colin Selby also set a record by becoming the 1,000th different player to appear for the Royals in franchise history.

Missed previous Royals coverage?

Top Awards: Royals veterans Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo earn monthly team honors

Story continues

Key Starter: How Kyle Wright could enhance KC Royals starting rotation next season

Here are more notables from Friday’s game:

Brady Singer strikes out eight

Singer produced another quality start on Friday night. The Royals right-hander battled a tough Rangers lineup that included a trio of former All-Stars in Semien, Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia.

And Singer held his own.

Singer allowed one run in six innings. He tossed 67 of his 105 pitches for strikes and produced eight strikeouts. The Rangers scattered four hits against him in the game.

In the third inning, Semien hit a two-out double into the center-field gap. Next, Seager hit an RBI single as the Rangers took an early 1-0 lead.

However, Singer recovered from the mistake. He retired nine of his last 10 batters faced in his start. He stamped Friday’s outing by striking out Garcia in the sixth inning.

Signer registered 24 swings and 11 whiffs with his slider. He also got 14 called strikes with his sinker in the game, per Baseball Savant.

3 Royals receive World Series rings

The Rangers came bearing gifts to Kauffman Stadium.

Prior to Friday’s game, Royals pitchers Cole Ragans, Chris Stratton and Will Smith were presented with their 2023 World Series rings. The trio spent time in the Rangers organization during their championship season.

Both Stratton and Smith remained with the Rangers last season. They played key roles in the Texas bullpen and arrived in KC this offseason.

Meanwhile, Ragans was acquired by the Royals in a mid-season deal. He emerged as the Royals ace after posting a 2.64 ERA in 12 starts following the trade.

“That’s a really, really special moment,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said pregame. “It’s awesome that they are doing that for those three guys. … It is a really special thing for guys to see. That’s what we are all working for in our careers. Win a World series.”

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Classic.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals continue their weekend series against the Rangers.

Royals right-hander Michael Wacha will start against Rangers hurler Dane Dunning on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium. Wacha owns a 4.24 ERA through six starts. In his last outing, he allowed four runs against the Detroit Tigers.

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. Central.